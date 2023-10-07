Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us glimpses of her bikini diaries to decking up in sarees and other ethnic attire to looking stunning in formal outfits, Mouni can do it all. The actor's glam diaries are our favourite and for the right reasons. Mouni knows how to merge comfort and style together in stunning outfits. With every picture, the actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes of her looks.

Mouni Roy looks like a mermaid in a sequin golden gown, Disha Patani reacts(Instagram/@imouniroy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Loved Mouni Roy's black ruffle dress for Dream Girl 2 success party? It costs….

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Mouni, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself looking stunning as usual in a glam outfit. The actor gave us major TGIF vibes and fashion inspo on how to deck up right for the weekend parties. Mouni played muse to fashion designer house Chisel and picked a golden sequined gown for the pictures. Mouni's bodycon golden gown came with heavy embellishments in shades of gold. The gown featured sleeveless details, a halter neckline, and cascaded with bodycon patterns till her ankles. The attire hugged Mouni's shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Take a look at her pictures here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Always have trouble fitting in," Mouni captioned her pictures. In no time, the post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, Mouni's friend and colleague from the film industry Disha Patani dropped multiple fire emoticons in the comment section. Styled by fashion stylist Rishika Devnani, Mouni wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Mukesh Patil, the actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON