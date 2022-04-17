Mouni Roy's bold style in metallic green dress is pool party fashion inspo

To relax after their wedding festivities, newly-wedded Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were seen vacationing in Goa with their friends and the diva had set the mercury soaring with her bold style in a metallic green dress at a pool party. This Sunday, Mouni set the Internet on fire once again with her throwback pictures from Goa in the metallic green dress with bold daring cuts and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to slay at a pool party this summer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni shared a slew of pictures that showed her dancing like no one's watching while putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured Mouni donning a metallic green crop top that came with delicate straps and a deep plunging neckline to raise the hotness quotient.

It was held boldly at the waist with a metallic green attachment that extended into a bodycon metallic green skirt and flaunted her enviable curves while oozing oomph. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted soft curls, Mouni completed her attire with a pair of matching green heels.

She accessorised her look with a set of traditional bridal chuda, finger rings, a pair of black sunglasses and a green sling bag. Flaunting freshly applied henna on hands and a pinch of vermillion on the forehead, Mouni rocked a well mix of desi-cum-western fashion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look. She captioned the throwback pictures, “Forever mood Have a hap hap happy Sunday guys x (sic).”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar look like a match made in heaven and had a dual wedding ceremony in January this year, in the presence of their family members and close friends where they first tied the knot in a Malayalee wedding ceremony and later had a traditional Bengali wedding in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}