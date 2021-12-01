Mouni Roy taps into workwear trend of shirtless pantsuit with floral co-ords

Co-ords have been the biggest style fad this year and if there is one Bollywood actor who makes us want us to embrace the hottest fashion trend, it has to be Mouni Roy and her varied pictures on the Internet are enough to back our claim. Tapping into the trend of shirtless pantsuits, Mouni made workwear look oh-so-hot with her bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a floral co-ord pantsuit and we are hooked to her mesmerizing look.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot as she dolled up to slay on a magazine cover. The pictures featured the actor donning a full sleeves beige blazer that sported multi-coloured floral prints all over.

Mouni opted to go shirtless to add to the oomph factor and buttoned it at the waist while teaming it with a pair of straight fit trousers. The trousers too came in beige colour and sported multi-coloured floral prints all over.

Leaving her sleek tresses open down her back, Mouni completed her attire with a pair of beige heels. Going sans accessories so as to not overdo the sultry look, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Mouni set the Internet on fire. She simply captioned the pictures, “loves a printed pansuit (sic)” and punctuated it with a sunglasses wearing emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Neeta Lulla’s eponymous brand, House Of Neeta Lulla, which boasts of a perfect fusion of cultural and ethnic influences blended with contemporary design and celebrates tradition and evolution through its collections while intricately weaving every garment to perfection with impeccable artistry and quality. The label draws style inspirations from Edwardian silhouettes and patterns yet remains deeply rooted in tradition and forms.

Mouni Roy was styled by fashion stylist and designer Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya. The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again and who better to take fashion cues from than Bollywood diva Mouni Roy.

As lockdowns lift across the world after more than a year of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauty sort your fashion woes.

Move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes on pantsuits like Mouni's floral print one instead of conventional black or beige tones that they generally come in. Take fashion cues from Bollywood divas to recreate sultry styles in pantsuit and serve mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient.

On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

