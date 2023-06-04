Mouni Roy looks chic in classic monochrome outfit as she soaks up the sun in unseen pics from Cannes. See inside

Actor Mouni Roy had a stellar debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. After walking the red carpet in a Princess-esque gown and winning over the French Riviera in striking ensembles, Mouni is now posting new unseen pictures from the festival, and they will leave you swooning. The star looked 'classic and chic' in a monochrome outfit while soaking up the sun. Scroll ahead to check out the Brahmastra actor's post.

Mouni Roy's unseen pictures from Cannes

Mouni Roy looks classic and chic in a monochrome outfit in unseen pics from Cannes. (Instagram)

Mouni Roy took to Instagram today to share pictures from the Cannes Film Festival. Mouni can be seen soaking up the sun and looking ultra glamorous in a monochrome outfit, custom-designed for her by the designer label JADE by Monica and Karishma. Celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi styled the star in the ensemble, which features a bralette, blazer and matching pants. She wore the three-piece attire with minimal accessories and striking makeup. See the images below.

Mouni's black-coloured bralette features a plunging neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem length, a fitted bust, lace embroidery on the trims, and a collar detail featuring an exaggerated bow tie design. She styled the ensemble with a coordinated blazer and pants.

While Mouni's blazer features shawl lapels, contrast black piping, intricate thread embroidery, patch pockets, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, tailored fitting, and an open front, the pants also have similar embroidery, a high-rise waistline, and a relaxed flared fitting.

Mouni accessorised the ensemble with broad sunglasses, and for the glam picks, she chose darkened brows, mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, matte base, and light contouring. Side-parted open silky tresses gave the finishing touch to her Cannes look.