My son wore Ed-a-Mamma clothes: Here’s what I thought of the comfort, fit and style

As a parent, I have become quite particular about the clothes I buy for my son. My son is 11, and as a pre-teen, he has actually started looking at apparel with a different perspective altogether. Now, he wants clothes in his favourite colours, has specific brand preferences, and wants something easy to wear and, of course, that matches his footwear as well.

Ed A Mamma clothing (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

So, practically, he is at an age where he has become selective, and looking good is only one part of the equation. But as a mom, I not only have to consider his favourite colours or his favourite Marvel heroes printed on his t-shirts; I need comfortable clothes, easy to put on and remove, and something that can be washed easily without much of an effort.

This is what made me curious about Ed-a-Mamma, a kidswear brand known for its comfortable, playful and nature-inspired designs. So, I picked a few Ed-a-Mamma outfits for my son and a dress for my niece to see how they actually worked for him in everyday use. After having him wear them a few times, I have a better idea of what worked for us and what could have been better.

Clothes that I picked include:

A pair of blue denim jeans A white and green half-sleeve shirt An off-white parsley cotton shirt A pair of grey trouser An orange and white striped cotton co-ord set

What I liked

Comfortable feel

The first thing I noticed was the overall comfort, and the brand fits this checklist. My son is not someone who enjoys wearing clothes that feel restrictive or very tightly fitted, especially around the shoulders, waist or neck. And the Ed-a-Mamma outfits I picked felt fairly easy for him to move around in. He could sit, walk, play and go about his day without constantly complaining about the clothes.

For me, this is probably the biggest relief for me as a parent and an advantage of children's clothing. If my son forgets that he is wearing a particular outfit after putting it on, I consider that a good sign.

Playful design

I'm basically not a mom who would pay much attention to details like the design coz most of the times its Marvels or Superheroes! But I liked the fact that the outfits from Ed-a-Mamma had a distinctly youthful look without relying on overly loud prints or limiting it to cartoon characters. The colours and prints felt cheerful, perfect for summer, especially the co-ord set and the green shirt, while the overall styling remained easy to wear.

Good for everyday wear

I particularly liked the versatility of the outfits. Some of the pieces worked well for casual outings, while others could easily be styled for a slightly more put-together look. My son felt really comfortable in the blue denims, and he paired them with almost all his casual T-shirts too. It is a perfect pair for any birthday parties or outdoor events. In fact, the cargo set is so comfy that my son could spend his entire day wearing the pair.

I really prefer buying children's clothes that can be worn on multiple occasions and all day long without the hassle of changing them often and keeping them reserved for special days.

The outfits also photographed well, which is always a bonus when you have a child who is constantly growing and changing. Instagram-friendly clothes!

The clothes came with a thoughtful feel

Another thing I appreciated, apart from the overall brand aesthetic and playful colours, is this beautiful initiative which I have not seen done by any other brand. So, they sent me the clothes with a small packet of seed balls, and this small little thought of planet care actually earns my brownie points and my respect for the brand.

So, every time you make a purchase, whether online or offline, you are actually getting closer to nature and caring for nature too. Deserves applause!

From the Ed-a-Mamma team: The brand recovers 0.5 kg of plastic per unit sold through waste recovery initiatives across India, supporting dignified livelihoods for waste workers in the process. Each order also carries a seedball as part of the ongoing #PlantABeej initiative, while packaging remains biodegradable and compostable - complete with FSC-certified tags, upcycled fabric elements and a carbon-neutral checkout option.

Ed-a-Mamma seedball

My son wore Ed-a-Mamma clothes and here is what I like

What could have been better

I would have liked more consistency in sizing

Sizing is one area where I feel the brand can always improve. I ordered a size 11-12 for my 11-year-old, which was too big to fit him, and we had to replace it with an age size smaller. However, this also depends on the health of the individual child, since mine is sleek; size was an issue at first.

Kids can be between two sizes, and the age mentioned on the label doesn't always tell you how the garment will actually fit.

I would recommend checking the individual size chart carefully before ordering, particularly if your child is between sizes. A little more consistency across different styles would make online shopping easier for parents.

More practical details would be welcome

As a parent, I always notice the small details. Easy-to-use buttons, comfortable waistbands, durable stitching and fabrics that can handle repeated washing make a big difference to me.

While the clothes looked good and were comfortable, I would love to see even more emphasis on these practical details in future collections.

My verdict

After seeing my son wear Ed-a-Mamma clothes, I can understand why the brand appeals to parents looking for comfortable and stylish children's clothing. What stood out to me was the balance between playful designs and everyday wearability.

My son seemed comfortable in the outfits, and I liked that the clothes looked smart without making him look overdressed. My main considerations would be checking the sizing carefully and looking at the construction and care requirements of individual pieces before buying.

For me, children's clothing needs to pass one simple test: will my child actually want to wear it? In this case, the answer was largely yes—and that is probably the best feedback I can give as a parent.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.