Myntra fwd HAULidays Fest offers perfumes and body sprays at up to 60% off; Long lasting picks for you

Perfumes have always been a staple in every one’s wardrobe and true the fact is that it is no less than a style statement. A fragrance is more than just a scent; it’s an invisible signature, a lingering memory, a whisper of personality. Be it your bold and daring or soft and sensual, the right perfume has the power to captivate, evoke emotions, and tell a story without words. Perfumes at up to 60% off on Myntra FWD sale(Shutterstock )

Be it a casual get-together with your troupe or a romantic dinner with your BAE, your fragrance talks a lot about your personality. And if you have been longing to buy a signature scent for yourself but were not ready to shed a huge amount on them, then the Myntra fwd HAULidays Fest is the right time to buy one, that too at up to 60% off. What's more? You can pick from the masculine woody scents to the sensual floral fragrances that too at price altering by up to 60%.

Make your choices fast as the Fashion fwd HAULidays sale is going to end today. So, add to cart before the sale is gone.

Wrapped in the delicate embrace of a sensual or fruity fragrance, a woman transforms into an irresistible muse of elegance and allure. Imagine the first spritz—a burst of luscious berries and sun-kissed citrus, awakening the senses with a playful vibrancy. As the scent settles, rich notes of vanilla, jasmine, and warm amber weave an intoxicating trail, leaving behind a whisper of mystery and passion.

Experience a burst of sunshine with Aqualogica Refresh+ Sun Kissed Vanilla Perfume Body Mist. This enchanting mist blends the warmth of vanilla with the freshness of tropical florals, creating an irresistible, long-lasting fragrance. Designed for everyday wear, it leaves a delicate, refreshing trail that keeps you feeling confident and revitalized. Its lightweight formula hydrates your skin while wrapping you in an aura of elegance. Spritz it on after a shower or anytime you need a boost of radiance.

Indulge in the cozy, sweet embrace of Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Eau De Parfum. Crafted for lovers of all things warm and delicious, this perfume radiates rich vanilla blended with hints of caramel and comforting woody undertones. Either you’re heading out or enjoying a self-care day, Vanilla Vibes envelops you in a luscious aroma that lingers beautifully. Its long-lasting formula ensures you smell divine from day to night, making it your go-to fragrance for an effortless yet captivating charm.

Step into a floral fantasy with Renee Women Bloom Eau De Parfum, a fragrance that embodies elegance and vibrance. This mesmerizing perfume opens with delicate floral notes, intertwining with hints of citrus and musk to create an enchanting, long-lasting aroma. Either it's a casual day out or a special evening, Bloom keeps you feeling fresh, confident, and beautifully feminine. A few spritzes are enough to transform your aura into one of grace and sophistication.

Unlock the essence of romance with Secret Temptation Romance Perfume. This alluring fragrance is crafted for the modern woman who embraces love and passion. A captivating blend of floral and fruity notes, it evolves into a soft musky base, making it perfect for intimate moments or everyday wear. Be it a romantic date or enjoying a solo self-love moment, this perfume ensures you exude confidence and charm with every spray.

Start your day on a bubbly note with DressBerry You Had Me At Mimosa Eau de Parfum. Inspired by the refreshing, citrusy joy of a classic mimosa, this fragrance bursts with zesty orange and floral hints, balanced with a playful, musky base. Either you’re brunching with friends or dancing the night away, this perfume keeps you feeling fresh and fabulous. Light, vibrant, and undeniably fun—this scent is your perfect companion for every party and day out!

Perfume for men: For that strong, masculine man:

Command attention with BEARDO Men Godfather Eau De Parfum, a fragrance crafted for the bold and charismatic. With powerful notes of spicy tobacco, deep woody accords, and a hint of citrus freshness, this scent exudes confidence and strength. Whether it’s a business meeting or a casual evening, a single spritz of Godfather ensures you leave an unforgettable impression. Stay fresh, sophisticated, and effortlessly masculine all day long.

Upgrade your fragrance game with the PERFUME LOUNGE Designer Club Men Set. This premium collection features four unique scents, perfect for every occasion—either it's work, leisure, or a night out. Each bottle is crafted to provide a long-lasting, signature aroma that complements your personality. From fresh and citrusy to deep and musky, this set ensures you always have the perfect scent at your fingertips.

Stay fresh and energized with the Envy Men Set of 2 Natural Body Spray. These invigorating sprays feature a blend of crisp, citrusy notes with deep woody undertones, giving you an all-day refreshing experience. Designed for active men, this duo is perfect for gym sessions, office hours, or casual outings. The natural formula ensures a skin-friendly fragrance that keeps you smelling great without irritation.

Make a statement with Villain OUD Men Eau De Parfum, a bold and exotic fragrance that defines luxury. Infused with the rich and intoxicating scent of oud, blended with spicy, smoky, and leathery undertones, this perfume is for men who love standing out. It can be a formal evening or a casual meet-up, Villain OUD guarantees a powerful and unforgettable presence.

Immerse yourself in timeless sophistication with Ramsons La Opale Eau De Parfum. A perfect fusion of floral, citrus, and musky notes, this fragrance exudes elegance and freshness. Designed for all-day wear, it transitions effortlessly from morning meetings to evening gatherings. With its refined and captivating aroma, La Opale makes every moment feel luxurious.

FAQ for perfumes What is the difference between Eau de Parfum (EDP) and Eau de Toilette (EDT)? EDP has a higher concentration of fragrance oils (15-20%) and lasts longer (6-8 hours). EDT has a lower concentration (5-15%) and lasts around 3-5 hours.

How long does a perfume last on the skin? Depends on the fragrance type, skin type, and application. Generally: Parfum: 8-12 hours Eau de Parfum: 6-8 hours Eau de Toilette: 3-5 hours Eau de Cologne: 2-4 hours

How can I make my perfume last longer? Apply on pulse points (wrists, neck, behind ears). Moisturize your skin before application. Store in a cool, dark place.

Does perfume expire? Yes, typically after 3-5 years. Look for changes in scent or color.

