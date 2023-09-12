From being the most street-savvy when it comes to fashion and expressing a love for Japanese streetwear labels WTAPS, Neighborhood and Yamamoto to being Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Venetta's brand ambassador, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has undergone a remarkable fashion transformation in recent years that enchanted his status as a style icon in both the streetwear and high-fashion worlds so, as BTS ARMY celebrates the K-pop idol's 29th birthday, we can't help but take a closer look at his fashion journey. The Rap Monster's fashion evolution from his debut to now, showcases his willingness to experiment and evolve while staying true to his unique style and in an interview once, he mentioned how style is all about attitude while the most important thing is to try things, buy things and let it become a part of yourself.

Namjoon birthday special: BTS leader RM's fashion evolution from street style icon to high-fashion sensation (Photo by Twitter/peachyyjiminie/AnaFranciscaIL/hourlynmgi/bangpink_16)

Taking artists Whanki and Hyong Keun as his style icons and always the one to recommend fans to “wear your outfits comfortably and proudly”, Joonie's ability to seamlessly blend streetwear with luxury has made him a true icon in the world of fashion and BTS ARMY eagerly anticipate his next style evolution. It is no secret that when BTS debuted, Namjoon's style was characterised by comfortable streetwear that featured oversized hoodies, caps and sneakers as he effortlessly combined urban elements with a laid-back vibe, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

The growth in South Korean boy band's popularity boosted Namjoon's confidence in experimenting with his fashion choices and in no time, he became the unique street style sensation who came to be known for incorporating bold colours, statement accessories and eye-catching patterns into his wardrobe. Needless to say, his distinctive fashion sense made him a standout member of the group and ranked 79th on TC Candler “The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018”.

Moving on, his fashion journey took a significant leap forward as BTS began collaborating with renowned fashion brands and when the boy band became brand ambassador for Fila in 2019 along with partnerships with other streetwear giants, Namjoon showcased his influence in the fashion industry by often adding his personal touch to the designs, reflecting his evolving style. In the years that followed, Namjoon ventured into the world of high fashion and was spotted wearing luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Givenchy, earning him a spot on the front row of major fashion shows.

A true fashion chameleon, Namjoon's ability was not only limited to seamlessly transitioning between streetwear and high fashion but also extended to eco-friendly fashion as his commitment to sustainability influenced his fashion choices. The ‘Wild Flower’ singer been seen supporting eco-friendly and sustainable brands, raising awareness about environmental issues within the fashion industry and today, his fashion choices are closely followed by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Whether he's attending award shows, fashion events or casual outings, his outfits consistently make headlines, cementing his status as a high-fashion sensation. If you, like us, have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse, you cannot help but be enchanted by Namjoon's style icon status.