Naomi Campbell's career to be honoured in new fashion exhibition featuring her personal wardrobe, iconic runway looks

Naomi Campbell's name is synonymous with the fashion industry. If you know about the history of fashion, you probably know a lot about the supermodel who was the first Black model to feature on the cover of Paris Vogue. And now, her legacy, legendary career, and iconic look will be celebrated in a landmark exhibition. The Naomi Campbell exhibit is coming to London's Victoria & Albert Museum next year and has many fashion enthusiasts excited.

London's Victoria & Albert Museum is working closely with Naomi Campbell to curate an exhibition which will open in London next summer. Titled 'Naomi', the exhibit will feature items from her extensive personal wardrobe, runway looks, and accessories throughout her 40-year career. It will also feature the iconic, daring, and unforgettable pieces she wore on the ramp by designers like Azzedine Alaïa, Yves Saint Laurent, Gianni Versace, Gaultier, Chanel, Mugler, and many more.

The exhibit will also include a fashion photography installation curated by Edward Enninful featuring imagery from famed photographers like Steven Meisel and Nick Knight. It will also highlight the philanthropic work done by Naomi, who was first discovered at 15 years while out in London. Lastly, the installation will also have a book featuring all the fashion gems from her long-spanning career.

The exhibition will open next summer in June 2024. It will last through April 2025. Tickets will be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, this is the first time the Victoria & Albert Museum will highlight one model's career through an installation.

Sonnet Stanfill, the senior curator of Fashion Victoria & Albert Museum, said, "Naomi Campbell's extraordinary career intersects with the best of high fashion. She is recognised worldwide as a supermodel, activist, philanthropist, and creative collaborator, making her one of the most prolific and influential figures in contemporary culture. We're delighted to be working with Naomi Campbell on this project and to celebrate her career with our audiences."

