Natasa Stankovic in 990 crop top and high-waisted jeans shows the right way to do casual date-night look

Natasa Stankovic has a style sense that is extremely trendy and Gen Z approved. From a crop top and high-waisted pants set to camisole satin dresses, the actor looks good in everything. The mommy-of-one is also a social media star who keeps sharing snips from her workout sessions and her latest wardrobe picks, while inspiring fans to experiment with their styles as well.

The latest look that she rocked included subtle colours that are great for summers. She wore a light blue seamless crop top. The wide strap top that also featured a square neck and a ribbed hem flaunted Natasa's toned midriff. She teamed it with a pair of white high-waisted wide-legged distressed jeans. The crop top and high-waisted lowers have become a really common look these days, however, the fashionista accessorised it in a particular manner and made it her own.

Natasa styled the look with a pair of white heels and carried a Louis Vuitton sling bag. She was also seen wearing large hoop earrings which were paired with a delicate gold chain, a watch and a couple of rings. For the night, the actor wore subtle makeup which included shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a glossy nude lip and lots of highlighter. The stunner left her naturally lustrous hair down and completed the ensemble.

Coming back to the attire, the top that Natasa was wearing, is from the shelves of the fast-fashion brand Zara. If you also want to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend ₹990. You can read that again. However, the bag that she accessorised the look with is the Louis Vuitton Twist MM and is worth ₹3,04,108 (USD 4,150).

Natasa's top is worth ₹990.(Zara.com)

Natasa's bag is worth ₹3,04,108(us.louisvuitton.com)

Check out some of her other looks that made us want to start online shopping:

What do you think about her style sense?

