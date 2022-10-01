Navratri 2022: Top 5 hairstyles you must try this festive season

Festivals are all about celebrating life, and we want to look our best during the festive season. During this time of year, we pay close attention to every aspect, from makeup to festive outfits and hairstyles. It is so confusing, from choosing attire to coordinating jewellery, makeup, and hair. Gorgeous festive outfits are always call for an equally gorgeous hairstyle. You must tie your hair beautifully because with all the introducing, mingling, celebrating, and dancing, it can get in the way. Women are constantly looking for new hairstyle trends to set themselves apart from their peers. To make heads turn and steal attention this Navratri season, here are some stunning hairstyles that you must try. (Also read: Curly haircuts trend 2022: What are the trends and tips for women and men)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Raja, Art Director of Jean Claude Olivier Salon, suggested five beautiful and easy-to-do hairstyle that will make you stand out this festive season.

1. French Twist

French twist hairstyle (pinterest)

This bun hairstyle goes well with a formal event. Looks wonderful with long and medium hair length and is a long-lasting hairstyle. You can enjoy your event without checking the mirror when your hair is in a French Twist. After gathering the hair in one hand and twisting them upwards it will turn in itself against the head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Sleek Ponytail/Messy Ponytail

Messy ponytail hairstyle (pinterest)

Practical, classy and chic hairstyle for your evening cocktails! Straightened hair or wavy hair, you can never go wrong with this hairstyle. Tie your hair back and you're set to go.

3. Beach Waves

beach waves hairstyle (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A curling or a flat iron is your friend for this messy and wavy look. Wrap your hair around the tool, let the heat do its magic and it's done. You won’t take more than ten minutes to finish the styling. And, don’t forget to use a heat protectant! You can add some flowers to the crown area and you’re all set for a day wedding.

4. Low Bun

Low bun hairstyle (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you want a classy and natural hairstyle- a low bun is a look for you. Tie your hair in the back, tie them in a bun and free hair strands to frame your hair. This low-maintenance hairstyle gives an elevated look that goes with everything in your closet. Add a gajra to your bun for a traditional look.

5. Twisted Braid

Twisted braid hairstyle (pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Braids aren't just for school anymore. It can be a very fun and chic look if done right. Take fine hair sections from the sides and twist them each making them look like a braid, bring them back and pin them together. Leave the rest of the hair open. Add some trinkets to the braid to make them look festive.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter