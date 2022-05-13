Curly haircuts trend 2022: What are the trends and tips for women and men

Unless you were living under a digital rock, you would have seen #curlyhairdontcare in popularity like ever before as women and men unapologetically embraced their natural curly tresses with pride and we love to see it being carried forward as a trend in 2022. As people are becoming better with using haircare products the same way they use skincare or makeup, a lot of them have started learning more about their natural hair texture and learning how to work with it, not against it, while still looking chic and amping up hair health no matter what haircut style they choose.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yuba Khan, Curly Hair Expert and Co-founder of Manetain, shared from women's perspective, “People are looking for hair that speaks volumes in the future, rather than identikit beach waves and one-length strands. Now that we're out of lockdown, people are looking for hair with attitude, individuality, personality, and a little rebelliousness and the texture is everything in this case. Everyone has had time to redesign their look and the shag draws on its '70s heritage to add a touch of rock n roll to any tired heads of hair in need of a makeover. ”

Pointing out how the Euphoria star Zendaya, for example, had her coyly, shoulder-grazing style paired with spiral bangs that hit right at her brows for multiple of her premieres, Yuba Khan siad, “This isn't the first time the Euphoria star has experimented with the retro hairstyle. At the Teen Choice Awards in 2017, she wore a similar textured look and I think this trend is to stay in 2022 as well. This cut is done in layers and the strands are layered, which creates a lot more movement in the hair and highlights the shape and volume of your curls.”

She added, “The Pixie haircut is a stunning, modern and functional style. It is a very shortcut on the top, sides and back of the head. It's ideal for anyone in their 50s or someone who is going through a hair transition, for example. This haircut complements many facial shapes, is simple to maintain and provides a youthful glow. This low-maintenance curly pixie cut gives the illusion of fuller, voluminous curls. Aside from that, you can have tapered hair, a long bob, layers cut in, a blunt cut, natural short, a sidecut cut or an undercut cut. These hairstyles highlight your curls, adding definition and volume to your hair.”

Talking from men's perspective, Arpan Madhai Beck, Founder of Treato, asserted, “Curly locks have been seen on the heads of men throughout history, from Michelangelo's David to modern celebrities like Jason Mamoa and of course the Jonas Brothers, among other celebrities. This curl hair type is unruly and difficult to manage and most unpopular among men. While some may believe that their curls should be shaved or that they do not suit their face shape, any guy can rock the look with the right cut, shampoo, effective styling products and a few minutes in the morning. Of course, curly hair, by definition, requires more care than straight hair.”

Curly hair with taper fades is a lot of fun to style but it requires a lot of upkeep due to the delicate hair texture. Arpan Madhai Beck explained, “A taper fade involves gradually shortening the hair on the sides and back while leaving the top section longer. This creates a stylish contrast and contributes to a masculine and polished appearance. There are numerous ways to experiment with this fade but curly hair is one of the best because it makes them look neater and easier to style. The taper fade gives the structure of your curls while highlighting them and making them the focal point of your look. It prevents hair from becoming tangled or flying away from your ears or neck. It's also a fantastic way to draw attention to your face.”

He suggested, “You can also flaunt your curls while remaining classic. A mini Afro with short sides is an excellent choice. Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings actor, holds his own in both the 21st and 19th centuries, with his mini afro and short sides. It has nothing to do with fads, trends, or fades. It's refined and wholesome. Many actors, including Will Smith and Idris Elba, sport this hairstyle. In addition, just like Kit Harington or Robert Sheehan, I believe in embracing your natural curls. You can add definition to your natural curls by applying pomade or styling mousse with your fingertips. Start with a small amount of hair product and work your way up to using more if necessary.”