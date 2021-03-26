Neetu Kapoor looks ageless in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, tells fans to stress less

Neetu Kapoor recently appeared on an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 and the veteran Bollywood actor looked absolutely radiant in her stunning attire. The 62-year-old star took to her Instagram to share images of herself flashing her iconic smile at the camera, looking as ageless as ever in a stunning ensemble from the Ajrak collection by couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Neetu shared images of herself beaming and twirling around in the black anarkali kurta, churidar and dupatta with hints of blue and red, not to mention the intricate patchwork of hand-block prints in the form of 'architectural minarets on the hem and yoke of the multikali'. The ensemble also featured gota work and rose gold and gold sequins highlighting the details in it. The Amar, Akbar, Anthony actor shared in the caption some wise words, "Stress less and enjoy the best. Had lots of fun at the sets of Indian Idol!!

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who shared pictures of the actor with the caption, "The OG of great taste such an absolute pleasure working with you." Neetu sported minimal nude make-up and completed her look with a ring and earrings with red stones and rubies. Celebrities including daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, neice Karisma Kapoor, actor Soni Razdan and designer of her outfit, Abu Jani all dropped heart emojis and compliments on the Love Aaj Kal actor's beaming post.

On the Indian Idol episode the actor also shared that her late husband, Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor had proposed to her via telegram. She revealed that he was in Paris whereas she was in Kashmir shooting for a project, and suddenly she got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses her and loves her. She also revealed that earlier she was Rishi Kapoor's wing-woman and always helped him in impressing girls until they started dating. She also shared that he always found her very cute and sweet and they used to call each other Bob, which was a special nickname they gave to each other.

On the professional front, Neetu will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jug Jiyo, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will also star Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.