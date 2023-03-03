Neetu Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Huma Qureshi to Sussanne Khan, who wore what at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's glamorous party

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand party last night to premiere their fashion film Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor, featuring not only a mammoth collection of handcrafted couture and accessories but also original music. The inclusive project -starring Huma Qureshi and Aashim Gulati - had 150 garments worn by an inclusive cast of more than 40 people. Additionally, the event was attended by several A-listers, including Radhika Merchant, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi, Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni, Natasa Stankovic, Gurfateh Pirzada, and many other stars. All the celebrities chose designs by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the grand occasion. Keep scrolling to see who wore what at the bash.

Who wore what at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's glamorous bash?

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Neetu Kapoor won the night at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's fashion film premiere, dressed in an ice-blue creation from their eponymous label. The star chose a kurta embroidered in intricate Chikankari work and sequins, featuring full-length sleeves, a scoop neckline and a flowy silhouette. She completed the outfit with an asymmetric skirt, a heavily-embroidered net dupatta, a stunning neckpiece, matching earrings, statement rings, silver strap heels, a side-parted hairdo, and minimal makeup.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed made heads turn at last night's bash in a statement-making saree and a sheer illusion blouse by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The social media sensation, who also starred in the designers' film, wore a pre-draped red chiffon saree featuring a long pleated pallu, a low-rise waistline, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-grazing hem. A sheer blouse embellished with red gemstones, killer high heels, an OTT headdress encrusted with jewels, matching earrings, open tresses, and bold makeup picks gave the finishing touches.

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic, who chose ethereal designs by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding with Hardik Pandya in Udaipur, wore another glamorous look by the designers at their bash last night. She wore a statement black net saree adorned in ruffles and shimmering sequins with a gold statement bustier blouse featuring sheer net straps, a sweetheart neckline, gold tassel decorations, and a corseted bodice. Centre-parted open curly tresses and minimal makeup added the finishing touch.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi attended Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's bash in an ivory free-flowing gown featuring a plunging neckline peeking a silver embellished bralette, a thigh-high slit, raised embellished collars, and full-length bead-embroidered sleeves. Silver embellished high heels, centre-parted bun, bold eye makeup, and rose lip shade rounded it all off.

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan and her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, attended Abu and Sandeep's party. The veteran actor chose a yellow chikankari kurti featuring intricate embroidery, sequin embellishments, full sleeves, scalloped borders, side slits, and a round neckline. She teamed it with matching yellow palazzo pants, a scarf wrapped around the neck, layered necklaces, a gold clutch, dainty earrings, and rings.

Shweta Bachchan at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan chose a gold and beige embellished bodycon midi dress for the party. It features a high-rise neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette, a back slit, tassel-adorned dori ties on the back, a satin belt to cinch the waist, and a midi-length hemline. Lastly, she chose high heels, a Chanel Drawstring bag, dangling earrings, a centre-parted messy hairdo, bold red lips, and smokey eye shadow to complete the glam picks.

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan attended the party with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni. Sussanne chose a silver mini dress featuring embellished metallic sequins, embroidered burnt orange and yellow flowers, a figure-hugging fitting, scalloped mini hem length, and a plunging neckline. Side-parted open tresses, gold block heels, hoop earrings, a mini handbag, and minimal makeup rounded it off.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre attends Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's bash in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Bendre attended the bash in an elegant wine-red anarkali suit set. The regal ensemble features an anarkali kurti, churidar pants and a matching dupatta decorated in gold sequin embellishments in abstract patterns. She glammed up the ensemble with wine-red lips, smoky eyes, blushed dewy skin, side-parted wavy locks, a silver potli bag, hoop earrings, and pointed high heels.