Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi are couple fashion goals in mint green ethnic wear

The wedding season in India is going on in full swing and as we gear up for the upcoming wedding ceremonies, we could do with some fashion inspiration from Bollywood celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who were hands down couple fashion goals at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding recently. For Katrina and Vicky's mehendi ceremony, Neha and Angad slew the ethnic look in twinning mint green attires and we are bookmarking their sizzling style to slay the traditional fashion game with out partner at the next wedding festivities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to their respective social media handles, the duo shared a series of pictures that gave fans a glimpse of their sartorial elegance. For the mehendi ceremony, Neha cut an anti-trend silhouette in a mint green plain kurta which was teamed with a matching printed skirt.

The kurta and skirt were layered with an embellished marodi work pickel green dupatta. Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Neha amplified the glam quotient with a minimalistic makeup look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Angad broke the monotony of menswear fashion and dolled up in a mint green plain kurta teamed with a pair of matching dhoti pants and layered the look with an embellished marodi work dushala. Completing his attire with a pair of tan brown Kohlapuri footwear, the actor accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses and a smartwatch.

Both their ensembles are credited to Indian fashion designer Punit Balana’s eponymous label that boasts of being rooted in Indian culture while combining modernism, minimalism and aestheticism and taking cultural influences from the rich Rajasthani culture. While Neha's kurta and skirt set originally costs ₹45,000 on the designer website, Angad's kurta and dhoti set is priced at ₹35,000.

Neha Dhupia's kurta and skirt set from Punit Balana (punitbalana.in)

Angad Bedi's kurta and dhoti set from Punit Balana (punitbalana.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neha Dhupia was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Aastha Sharma and Manisha Chhanang.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter