Neha Dhupia lays fashion cues to keep it hot this winter in 28k velvet kaftan

Looking for fashion inspiration to make heads turn at-home soirees, from minimal to cozy and yes, even a little bit fancy? Take style cues from Neha Dhupia as she keeps it hot and edgy this winter in a black velvet kaftan dress.

Dropping sunkissed pictures, Neha oozed oomph in a printed silk black velvet kaftan dress which looked perfect for festive in-house party this holiday season. Taking to her social media handle, Neha shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward.

The pictures featured Neha donning an ankle-length kaftan that was made of silk velvet fabric and came with a belted empire, embroidered with a broach and Swarovski crystals. The belt in the kaftan was tied from inside to shape the waist and sported a flared loose back.

The kaftan was embellished in beads as per the edgings and other highlights needed. Completing her attire with a pair of nude coloured footwear, Neha accessorised her look with a choker from Joolry and a pair of black sunglasses.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her open down her back, Neha amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “Mega Monday morning mood (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to luxury pret, couture and lifestyle collection of Indian fashion designer, Rajdeep Ranawat’s eponymous label that boasts of silhouettes generic to all sizes, the embellishments and embroideries with the use of exquisite materials in terms of silk and metallic threads, beads, pearls, sequins and Swarovski elements. The velvet kaftan originally costs ₹28,000 on the designer website.

Neha Dhupia's velvet kaftan from Rajdeep Ranawat (rajdeepranawat.com)

Neha Dhupia was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Aastha Sharma and Manisha Chhanang. On another note, kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century.

From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

Comfort mixed with glamour has been the style quotient for fashionistas ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed everyone to work and play from the confines of their home and that is when kaftan trend kicked up more than ever as their easy-breezy boho-chic style along with glamorous vibes ensure that the wearer slays effortlessly.

