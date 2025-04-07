New season, new hair! 7 summer-perfect haircuts that are all about cool-girl energy

Summer's here, and while we love the sunshine, our hair often begs for mercy. Tired of sticky necks and unmanageable manes? Sneha J. Jhaveri, Hair Expert and Founder of Vous Salon, shared with HT Lifestyle some of the hottest haircuts that not only look amazing but will also help you stay cool. Let's explore the styles that will have you turning heads and beating the heat. (Also read: Spring/Summer 2025 fashion trends: What’s hot on the runway and how to style it ) These 7 chic cuts will keep you cool, stylish, and ready to beat the summer heat.(Freepik)

1. Soft bob

Imagine a bob that whispers sophistication, not shouts it. The soft bob is your answer. It's about removing those sharp, rigid lines and replacing them with gentle, cascading layers that create a sense of airy movement. It's the kind of cut that looks just as stunning with a sleek blowout as it does with natural, tousled waves.

2. Midi shag

Unleash your inner rock goddess with the midi shag. A modern take on a classic featuring choppy, textured layers that scream 'effortlessly cool.' It's perfect for those who want a bit of edge without sacrificing femininity. And the best part? It's incredibly low-maintenance. A quick tousle with some texturising spray, and you're ready to rock. This style is perfect for those summer music festivals or a casual day out.

3. Butterfly cut

Dreaming of hair that moves with you? The butterfly cut will give you just that. Picture short, face-framing layers that blend seamlessly into longer lengths, creating a stunning, layered effect reminiscent of butterfly wings. It's all about adding dramatic volume and dimension, giving your hair a light, airy feel. This cut is perfect for those who want to add some drama to their summer look while still being able to keep cool.

4. Boyfriend Bob

Boyfriend bob is a slightly cool, laid-back cousin of the classic bob. It's characterised by its blunt ends and minimal layering, giving it a sleek and modern feel. It's the perfect choice for those who want a sophisticated look without feeling too 'done up.' Ideal for summer nights out or a relaxed day at the beach.

5. Italian length

For those who adore long, luxurious locks, the Italian length is a must-try. This style is all about celebrating healthy, flowing hair with subtle layers that add movement and shine. It's inspired by the glamour of Italian summers, emphasising natural beauty and a touch of opulence.

6. Curve cut

Curve cut is designed to enhance your natural features with soft, rounded layers that frame the face beautifully. It creates a flattering silhouette and adds volume and dimension. It softens the features and adds a gentle, romantic touch. Perfect for any summer date night.

7. Pixie-grow out

If you're growing out a pixie cut, don't despair. Pixie-grow out is all about embracing the in-between stage with stylish texture and strategically placed layers. Think of it as a chic transition, not a hair emergency. This style is perfect for summer, offering versatility and keeping hair off your neck.