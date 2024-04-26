 Listicle: 10 haircuts that defined the look of the time - Hindustan Times
Listicle: 10 haircuts that defined the look of the time

BySneha Krishnan
Apr 26, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Some hairstyles make headlines. Some make careers. Some make for a history lesson. Here are 10 styles that immediately recall the era they rocked

The Rachel from Friends, ’90s

To be a young woman in the 1990s is to have spent hours with a hair dryer and round brush, trying to look like Rachel from Friends.
Boy-band heartthrob Nick Carter’s blonde locks were a pop-culture moment.
Farrah Fawcett’s feathered edges were a statement look in Charlie’s Angels.
Tere Naam madeSalman Khan’s slick middle-parted bangs all the rage.
In Love in Simla (1960), Sadhana debuted forehead bangs inspired by Audrey Hepburn.
Amy Winehouse asked her hairstylist Tracey Cahoon for a beehive. Cahoon gave her the most badass one she could.
Simran’s bubbly, youthful mood in DDLJ was characterised by her low ponytails.
Princess Leia‘s unconventional cinnamon-roll-like side buns show up in cosplays and fan art.
In Cocktail, Deepika Padukone sports a voluminous puff that sparked a hairstyle trend in the 2010s.
Even today, YouTube tutorials recreate Jay Gatsby’s glam, side-swept, slicked-back look.
