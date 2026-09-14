Nita Ambani dazzles in oversized statement necklace and vibrant silk saree at Antilia Cha Raja

Nita Ambani's looks are regal, statement-worthy, and steeped in opulent traditional elegance and grace. From her rich collection of sarees to jaw-dropping jewellery, she has carved out a distinctive personal style that embraces grandeur and celebrates Indian craftsmanship.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as well, she presented her signature style again, as she welcomed guests for Antila Cha Raja Ganpati Darshan in a gorgeous saree with an extraordinary piece of jewellery.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani glitters in diamond jewels and traditional saree during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Watch

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

More about the jewellery and saree

{{^usCountry}} Nita Ambani wore a luxurious silk saree with a gorgeous blend of orange, fuchsia pink, and deep magenta. The vibrant colours perfectly captured the festive spirit. The highlight of her look was the extraordinary necklace, which covered her entire neckline, shoulders, and upper bodice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nita Ambani wore a luxurious silk saree with a gorgeous blend of orange, fuchsia pink, and deep magenta. The vibrant colours perfectly captured the festive spirit. The highlight of her look was the extraordinary necklace, which covered her entire neckline, shoulders, and upper bodice. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The intricate craftsmanship of the statement piece was absolutely immaculate. Upon closer look, its elaborate design stood out through its fine detailing and multiple dangling elements. The magnificent jewellery elevated the saree and amplified the regal grandeur of the entire ensemble.

How she completed the look

Nita Ambani completed the look with a pair of intricately designed gold earrings. She also stacked several gold bangles in a matching tone and wore multiple statement rings. Her potli-style accessory complemented the ensemble beautifully, featuring ornate gold embroidery, metallic embellishments. For a finishing touch, her hair was styled in a braid, and she went for glam makeup and a red bindi.