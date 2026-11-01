Nita Ambani's rare gem-studded brooch paired with beige suit at The Library opening at NMACC took 10 years to make

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night, October 31, to attend the grand opening of The Library at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a new hub for books, conversations, and food. NMACC founder and Reliance Foundation chairperson, Nita Ambani, was also present at the event.

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A day before her birthday, marked on November 1, Nita Ambani, known for her impeccable sartorial taste, wore a classic beige-coloured blazer and pants to the event. She paired the ensemble with a statement brooch inspired by the dragonfly and designed by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan. Let's decode her look:

A dragonfly brooch that costs…!

On October 31, NMACC's Instagram handle shared pictures of Nita Ambani from the event, along with details about her head-turning brooch. According to the caption, the Reliance Foundation chairperson is wearing the exquisite Soaring Spirit brooch, a statement creation by renowned jewellery artist Wallace Chan.

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{{^usCountry}} “Inspired by the dragonfly, a symbol of dreams, freedom and infinite possibilities, the piece embodies the beauty of transformation, wonder, and discovery,” the caption read. The vibrant brooch is decked with incredibly precious stones, including a 17.67-carat tsavorite garnet, demantoid garnet, yellow diamond, diamond, colored diamond, ruby, pink sapphire, and titanium. It took Wallace Chan 10 years to make and is estimated to cost between $1.5 and $1.8 million (approximately ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Inspired by the dragonfly, a symbol of dreams, freedom and infinite possibilities, the piece embodies the beauty of transformation, wonder, and discovery,” the caption read. The vibrant brooch is decked with incredibly precious stones, including a 17.67-carat tsavorite garnet, demantoid garnet, yellow diamond, diamond, colored diamond, ruby, pink sapphire, and titanium. It took Wallace Chan 10 years to make and is estimated to cost between $1.5 and $1.8 million (approximately ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore). {{/usCountry}}

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Decoding Nita Ambani's outfit

The beige ensemble features a blazer with elbow-length balloon sleeves, puffed shoulders, a notched lapel collar, a tailored silhouette, and front button closures. Nita paired the linen coat with matching pants that have a flared fit. She completed the ensemble by layering the blazer over a blush pink-coloured lace blouse.

Apart from the brooch, Nita Ambani accessorised the simple yet elegant ensemble with a statement ring set with a boulder-sized diamond centre stone, a luxurious leather strap watch, and diamond earrings.

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With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, she chose kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, black eyeliner, smudged brown eyeshadow, rouge-dusted cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, a beaming highlighter, and mascara-coated lashes for her glam.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries. She is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports, and champion of women's and children’s rights. She is the first Indian to be elected an honorary trustee of the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.