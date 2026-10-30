Inside Ambani family's Jio IPO gala dinner at Antilia: Nita Ambani dazzles in green saree, Isha Ambani's ivory anarkali steals show
At a dinner celebrating Jio’s IPO listing, Isha Ambani wore an ivory chikankari anarkali and Nita Ambani donned a green silk saree with gold-and-emerald jewels.
The Ambani family celebrated Jio's IPO listing last night with a celebratory dinner hosted at their lavish home in Mumbai, Antilia. Pictures and videos from the event show the family dressed in traditional ensembles. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani especially looked extra glamorous in their outfits. While Nita wore a green silk saree, Isha complemented her mom in an ivory anarkali. Let's decode their looks:
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What did Nita Ambani wear
Nita Ambani chose a deep green silk saree for the gala dinner. The elegant drape features ivory embroidery inspired by floral elements, accentuated by gold lace borders. She wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder to show off the intricate work done all over.
To style the saree, Nita Ambani chose a matching green silk blouse with a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, and golden zari embroidery done on the borders. For accessories, she chose gold-and-emerald jewels from her personal collection, including a necklace, earrings, a statement ring, and bangles.
Lastly, with centre-parted loose tresses, kohl-lined eyes, a dainty bindi, glossy pink lips, and darkened brows, she rounded off the glam with the saree.
Isha Ambani's ivory anarkali
Isha Ambani looked equally elegant as her mother at the Jio IPO gala dinner. She wore an embroidered ensemble featuring a bandhgala-style anarkali with faux-button closures at the front, full-length sleeves, elegant chikankari embroidery, and a tailored silhouette.
Isha wore the anarkali kurta with a matching chikankari-embroidered dupatta draped over her arms and flared pants adorned with matching embroidery. For accessories, she wore a statement diamond ring and earrings. With her hair tied in a centre-parted half-tied hairdo, she chose darkened brows, subtle smoky eyeshadow, mauve lip shade, and lightly rouged cheeks for her glam.
Nita Ambani's speech
During the gala dinner at Antilia, Nita Ambani also gave a speech, in which she remembered her late father-in-law, Dhirubhai Ambani, expressed her immense pride in seeing Jio grow, and praised her kids. “Today has been a very emotional day, and I feel the presence of my father-in-law, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. I miss him dearly. I know of many shareholders who held on to Reliance shares and sold them to get their children educated and married; one amongst them was my father,” she added.
“For Mukesh, Papa was his friend, his mentor, his colleague, and above all, his god. Papa wanted to make a phone call cost less than a rupee; Mukesh made that happen and made Papa's dream a reality. And it didn't stop there; together with our children, Isha, Akash and Anant, he went on to usher in a digital revolution in India. Now, can you ever imagine your life without Jio? My dearest children, Isha, Akash, and Anant, as proud parents, seeing you carry this legacy forward has been a joy,” Nita Ambani said in her address.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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