Nobody Wants This Season 2: A deep dive into every character’s wardrobe and how to steal the look

If there’s one thing Nobody Wants This Season 2 gets right, apart from the chaos of love, life, and late-night oversharing, it’s the fashion. Every character’s wardrobe feels like an extension of their personality: it is raw, witty, sometimes confused, but always interesting. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in the second season of Nobody Wants This.(HT)

From Joanne’s crisp essentials to Morgan’s Gen Z cool and Esther’s unapologetic prints, the show’s outfits mirror its messy, modern, and occasionally existential charm. Let’s decode every character’s style and how you can recreate their vibe without needing a Netflix-level budget.

1. Joanne Williams: The effortlessly put-together minimalist

Nobody Wants This Season 2: A deep dive into every character’s wardrobe(Instagram)

Joanne’s wardrobe is basically what you’d get if French-girl chic moved to L.A. and discovered emotional depth. These can include crisp white shirts, structured trousers, neutral turtlenecks, and perfectly worn-in jeans. Everything looks intentional, but never fussy.

Her palette sticks to soft neutrals including beige, black, off-white, with the occasional pop of mustard or butter yellow. It’s quiet confidence, bottled into clothes.

Recreate her look:

Start with tailored basics: clean button-down, high-waist trousers, and a fitted tee. Layer with a cropped leather jacket or a wool blazer. Keep accessories minimal, a chunky watch, small gold hoops, and sneakers.

Style tip:

Joanne’s secret is balance. If the outfit is structured, keep the hair soft. If you’re doing sharp tailoring, add a casual accessory. She’s proof that less really can look like more.

2. Morgan Williams: The cool girl in controlled chaos

Nobody Wants This Season 2: A deep dive into every character’s wardrobe(Instagram)

Morgan’s style is equal parts rebellion and trend forecasting. She’s the younger sister who shops vintage, mixes textures fearlessly, and somehow makes a suede co-ord work with chunky sneakers.

Her wardrobe thrives on contrast, a cropped argyle vest with wide-leg pants, leather shorts with an oversized shearling jacket, or a slinky top paired with track pants. She’s living proof that comfort and confidence can coexist.

Recreate her look:

Raid your wardrobe for something unexpected, that sequin top you never wear? Pair it with slouchy jeans. Try a cropped sweater over a flowy dress. Morgan’s looks are about intuition, not perfection.

Style tip:

Keep one piece bold and the rest chill. The magic lies in mismatching, suede with denim, shimmer with sneakers, leather with fleece. Controlled chaos never looked so cool.

3. Esther Williams: The bold-print mom redefining comfort

Nobody Wants This Season 2: A deep dive into every character’s wardrobe(Instagram)

Esther’s style evolution this season deserves applause. She’s ditched safe neutrals for playful prints, cosy knits, and denim that means business. Picture leopard-print cardigans, patterned scarves, and those easy slide-on shoes that somehow still look chic.

Her clothes reflect a woman rediscovering herself, comfortable, expressive, and quietly rebellious.

Recreate her look:

Mix a bold print with your most lived-in jeans or linen trousers. Add gold hoops or a bold lip to make it feel deliberate. Esther’s style is proof that “comfortable” doesn’t have to mean “boring.”

Style tip:

Balance boldness with basics. If your cardigan is loud, keep the rest muted. And don’t be afraid to experiment because the best looks often come from not overthinking it.

4. Sasha Williams: The laid-back hubby

Nobody Wants This Season 2: A deep dive into every character’s wardrobe(Instagram)

Sasha’s style is what happens when a tech nerd discovers good tailoring. It is quietly impressive, unintentionally cool, and endearingly awkward in the best way. His wardrobe this season leans into warm layers, knitted vests, soft shirts, and corduroy trousers, the kind that make you want to discuss documentaries over coffee. It is old-school academic meets modern-day understated chic.

Recreate his look:

Start with earthy tones such as rust, oatmeal, olive, navy. Go for textured fabrics: wool vests, cord pants, or flannel shirts layered under a casual blazer. Add clear-frame glasses or a knitted beanie for that signature Sasha sincerity.

Style tip:

It’s all about proportions. Since Sasha’s tall, his style balances length with softness, these include loose cardigans instead of stiff jackets, or wide-leg trousers instead of skinny fits.

5. Noah Roklov: The modern traditionalist

Nobody Wants This Season 2: A deep dive into every character’s wardrobe(Pinterest)

Noah’s wardrobe is all about quiet restraint, an understated blend of modern tailoring and modest classics. Expect well-fitted sweaters, clean shirts, and structured jackets that lean more intellectual than influencer.

He’s the guy who makes minimalism feel soulful; his outfits don’t need flash because the fit and simplicity do the talking.

Recreate his look:

Stick to classic shades such as navy, grey, camel and invest in high-quality basics like a merino wool sweater or a good overcoat. Keep it simple but intentional.

Style tip:

If you’re wearing muted tones, play with layering, a shirt under a sweater, a structured coat over a casual top. It adds depth without needing colour.

6. Andy: The polished professional with a soft edge

Nobody Wants This Season 2: A deep dive into every character’s wardrobe(Instagram)

Andy’s look blends crisp tailoring with warmth, literally and emotionally. His wardrobe revolves around well-cut shirts, muted suits, and subtle details that soften the sharpness, like rolled sleeves or a relaxed collar.

He’s practical but not plain, professional but approachable, a reminder that personal style doesn’t have to mean loud dressing.

Recreate his look:

Pair neutral shirts (white, sand, grey) with tailored trousers or chinos. Add texture through accessories such as a wool scarf, leather loafers, or even a knit tie.

Style tip:

Andy’s formula? Keep it simple, then break it slightly. Button-down, yes but maybe with sleeves rolled and the top button open. Effortless sophistication.

The wardrobes in Nobody Wants This Season 2 tell stories. Each outfit is a mood board of emotion, evolution, and identity. So, the next time you’re stuck in a style rut, take a cue from this cast. Dress like Joanne when you need structure, Morgan when you want fun, Esther when you crave boldness, Sasha when you want laidback confidence, Noah for quiet power, and Andy for easy charm.

Similar stories for you:

Halloween 2025: 7 Pop culture icons to channel for a killer costume look

Tired of loud wedding looks? Here’s why pastels are the classiest choice

Gilmore Girls style diaries: Cosy outfits to steal for your fall season wardrobe

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.