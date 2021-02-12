Nora Fatehi adds a touch of romance to Indian wear in pink suit, sheer dupatta

Ethnic outfits are getting a modern twist. While maintaining their authenticity, they are being perked up with intricate sequined work, ruffled dupattas and capes, in some cases. Don't believe us? Take a look at the Instagram accounts of celebrities. From Mouni Roy rocking a sexy sequined saree by Manish Malhotra to Bhumi Pednekar looking absolutely fabulous in a lehenga choli set with cape and OTT sleeves, the Indian wear is on a roll. Now, Nora Fatehi has also joined the bandwagon.

The actor, who is anyways quite known for her sartorial picks, recently stepped out in an ethnic attire for an event and left everyone spellbound. She wore a pastel pink outfit that was made by the designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Nora's ankle-length suit featured a plunging neckline followed by a few buttons which opened into a front slit. The outfit was a sensational reinvention of the sherwani. It was adorned with bold, extravagant bursts of gota applique motifs accented with sequin highlights.

The sherwani also featured lantern sleeves and frou-frou edging that added a dramatic flair to the attire. She teamed it with a pair of pants in the same colour and a sheer dupatta that had matching embroidery and frou-frou edging. The Bharat actor accessorised her look with a pair of statement heels and stud earrings. She added some romance to the ensemble with her glam. Nora was seen with subtle eyeshadow that was paired with mascara-laden lashes, kohl-clad eyes, blushed pink cheeks and a bright pink lip. She even left her soft wavy side-parted hair down.

The designer duo shared the stunning images on their official Instagram account with the caption, "Spellbound by Beauty. Nora Fatehi wears Aurous by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The Ensemble reinvents the sherwani in sensational style. Old Rose Tulle is the canvas for bold, extravagant bursts of gota applique motifs accented with sequin highlights. Lantern sleeves provide dramatic flair and organza frou frou edging on the Sherwani and dupatta, sheer romance. (sic)."

She surely looks sensational.

