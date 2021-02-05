Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?
- For a recent event, Mouni Roy dressed in a beautiful classic sequinned saree and a matching blouse. The fashionista proved that there is nothing in which she does not look stunning.
A saree is one of those attires that fit the dress code of every occasion. Be it a traditional Indian event or a red carpet glamorous night, the six-yards of elegance is appropriate everywhere. Bollywood divas love a good sequinned piece and they have proved the same on various occasions. From Kareena Kapoor to Karishma, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria and now Mouni Roy, all love a sequinned saree, especially, by the famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
For a recent event, Mouni donned the signature sequinned saree by the designer. Draped in a grey number, the Gold actor looked elegant. Mouni teamed the saree with a plunging neckline sheer blouse. The backless blouse was adorned with matching sequin work. The actor opted to accessorise the her loo with just a couple of rings and let the saree be the main highlight of the night, which we think was a great decision.
For her glam, she went the minimal route and was seen with kohl-clad eyes teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, subtle eyeshadow with matching blushed cheeks, a nude lip shade and lots of highlighter. To add a romantic vibe to the ensemble, she left her slightly wavy middle-parted hair down. Mouni shared the images with the caption, “Six yards of magic & my never ending Saree love (sic).”
Mouni has an extremely broad spectrum style sense and the actor can slay in any attire, her Instagram pictures are proof. Check out some of the images that blew our minds away:
On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the film, London Confidential. The film that released on Zee5 in 2020 also featured Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include Brahmastra in which the 35-year-old will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
