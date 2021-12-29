e-paper
Mouni Roy seems to be walking on the clouds in a powder blue gown with exaggerated silhouettes

Mouni Roy goes a little extra with her fashion sense as she wraps up 2020, grabs eyeballs in a cloud gown from Annu Patel’s The Folktale collection

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 18:41 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mouni turns ‘cloud walker’ in a powder blue gown with exaggerated silhouettes
Mouni turns ‘cloud walker’ in a powder blue gown with exaggerated silhouettes(Instagram/imouniroy/subisamuel)
         

If you thought 2020 was a bit extra, scroll through television-turned-Bollywood star Mouni Roy’s latest photoshoot pictures and we are sure you will pass on the tag. Wrapping up 2020 with a head-turning statement, Mouni was seen unleashing her self-claimed “cloud walker” avatar as she flaunted the cloud gown from Indian designer, Annu Patel’s The Folktale collection.

The Gujarati designer excels in bridal fashion and caters to millennial brides who are open to experimenting with colours while holding onto the traditions. The powder blue gown donned by Mouni in the recent pictures on the Gram, are also credited to the fashion label, Annu’s Creation.

 

The pictures feature Mouni in the powder blue gown with exaggerated silhouettes and a shocking pink bustier that sported multi-coloured embroidery work to maintain the balance of contemporary and traditional. Completing her look with a pair of black boots, Mouni left her soft curls open in mid-parted hairstyle.

 

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, the actor opted for smokey eyes, rosy blushed cheeks and highlighter finish. Striking sultry poses for the camera as she existed the front seat of a car, Mouni set fans on frenzy.

 

She captioned the dramatic pictures as, “The sky was all enough for her, coz she was a cloud Walker, amidst the gorgeous chaos of literature, sun & all the other weathers.... (sic).” Quick to respond, television sensations Surbhi Jyoti, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia Goble left hearts in eyes emojis in the comments section.

 

The diva was styled by Nidhi Kurda Khurana and Anuradha Khurana. She even thanked photographer Subi Samuel for “an amazing day”.

