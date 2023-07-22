Nora Fatehi, Cardie B, Kiara Advani, Beyoncé and more, celebrities who aced the catsuit look with style and glamour

Jumpsuits and playsuits are so outdated, it's time to embrace the super trendy catsuit outfits. With its figure-hugging fit and stylish look, the catsuit trend is taking over the fashion world. From the red carpet to music videos, celebrities are sporting this cat-inspired outfit with stylish accessories and trendy looks. One of the main reasons for its popularity is the catsuit's ability to be styled in many different ways. They are also available in a variety of fabrics and designs to suit any occasion or mood. If you haven't yet incorporated this fashionable piece into your wardrobe, now is the perfect opportunity. Get inspired by these stunning catsuit looks of popular style divas and get ready to turn heads and go meow! (Also read: Nora Fatehi's electrifying black latex catsuit look amps up the excitement for her dance reality show. Check out pics )

Celebrities Who Mastered the Catsuit Look

Kiara Advani

Nora Fatehi, Cardi B, Kiara Advani, Beyoncé, and more, step into the world of stars who set the catsuit trend on fire! (Instagram )

What could be a better combination than an outfit that can slay both Barbiecore and catsuit! Kiara Advani, with her calm, unparalleled beauty and incredible fashion sense, is a major inspiration in this dazzling bright pink catsuit. The actress donned a backless catsuit adorned with sequins all over. Her silver shimmering thigh-high boots added the perfect splash of colour. With glam make-up, open hair and loads of flair, you are ready to take on the fashion world.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is the queen of extravagant looks and style. Whatever the trend, this stunning actress knows how to pull it off with perfection. Nora's daring fashion style is on full display in her latest photoshoot, where she embraces her inner rock star in a black latex pantsuit. Paired with black boots, a silver work jacket and lots of necklaces, Nora showed us how to slay a pantsuit look.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé wore a daring sheer pantsuit for her performance in Stockholm, Sweden. (Getty images)

Beyoncé, one of America's most popular singers, is known for setting fashion trends. Recently, the Queen Bey caused quite a stir in the fashion world when she wowed the audience at one of her musical performances in a sheer, glittering catsuit look. The sleeveless gold one-piece with sparkling embroidery featured a creative design of black hands, each painted with red nail polish, strategically placed all over Beyoncé's body. She is definitely a style icon.

Kim Kardashian

It is impossible to ignore the Kardashians' trend-setting effect since Kim Kardashian in particular is setting the pace for catsuit fashion. Kim's Instagram is a literal treasure trove of jaw-dropping catsuit attire that showcase her amazing sense of fashion. She showcases an array of spectacular catsuits from Balenciaga's collection while embracing the pink trend and following in his footsteps. Kim exceeds all expectations when it comes to the catsuit trend, whether she's wearing transparent, leather, or velvet.

Cardi B

Next, we have the stunning Cardi B who is not only shattering records but also sweeping the fashion industry. She exactly knows how to make the heads turn with her elevated catsuit looks, revolutionising the fashion world. The talented rapper displayed the utmost confidence and attitude while donning a drippy catsuit. Her cat inspired outfit undoubtedly looked like the cherry on top, from the rainbow-like colour scheme to the hallucinogenic polka dots.

Kiara Advani

Giving Hollywood celebrities quite a competition again on our list we have the gorgeous Kiara Advani. With yet another stunning catsuit look, Kiara proved that she is a fashionista at heart and can pull off any trend with perfection. This time, she embraced her rock star vibes and chose a black latex catsuit with silver embellishments all over, adding an oomph factor to her look. With matching glossy black boots, open tresses and chic make-up, Kiara serves up fashion goals.

