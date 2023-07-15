Nora Fatehi's electrifying black latex catsuit look amps up the excitement for her dance reality show. Check out pics

Nora Fatehi, the dazzling diva, is not only a mesmerizing dancer but also a fashion icon. Her bold and audacious style choices never fail to captivate fashion enthusiasts. With her active presence on social media, especially Instagram, Nora's fashion-forward posts are a treasure trove of inspiration. Presently, she is preparing for the launch of her reality show, Hip Hop India, where she will serve as a judge alongside Remo D’Souza. Adding to the excitement is her latest jaw-dropping appearance in a captivating black catsuit that is sure to leave you mesmerized. Read on to know more. (Also read: Loved Nora Fatehi's red mini slip dress from the Sexy In My Dress music video? Here's what it costs ) Nora Fatehi's exquisite catsuit choice amplifies her fashion prowess, garnering applause from fashion enthusiasts. (Instagram/@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi Stuns in a Latex Black Catsuit

On Friday, the actress delighted her fans by sharing a series of captivating pictures on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "I see you watchin' (fiendin') I know you want it (schemin')". Her post swiftly gained immense popularity on social media, amassing over 400k likes and attracting numerous comments from her devoted fans, who couldn't help but shower her with praise and compliments. One fan exclaimed, "Stunning!", while another referred to her as a "Beauty queen". Many others expressed their admiration by posting fire and heart-eyed emojis. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Decoding Nora Fatehi's Show-Stopping Look

Nora chose to wear a captivating catsuit for her look, sourced from the renowned clothing brand Deadlotus Couture. The catsuit is elegant in black, made of latex fabric, and boasts full sleeves. It features a front zipper, a fitted bust, and a silhouette that accentuates her curves. To complement the catsuit, she added a stylish jacket from the brand Any Old Iron. The jacket, crafted from leather, showcases silver detailing on the sleeves, along with attached fringes that bring a retro and emo vibe to her overall look.

Nora, assisted by fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani, accessorised her look with layered silver chain necklaces, statement silver rings, and black pointed boots. Her makeup, done by Reshmaa Merchant, featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. With the assistance of hair stylist Madhav, Nora left her lustrous tresses cascading down in a side partition, adding to the overall glamorous appeal of her appearance.