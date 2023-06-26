Loved Nora Fatehi's red mini slip dress from the Sexy In My Dress music video? Here's what it costs

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi recently released her latest single 'Sexy In My Dress'. Nora posted several pictures and short snippets to promote the launch of the music video for the song. The snippets show the star dressed in a sultry red mini slip dress. Her ensemble caught our eye and even got a thumbs-up from her fans on Instagram. If you like Nora's look, we have good news for you. We found out where you can get the exact look for your collection. Scroll through to know all the details. Nora Fatehi wore a red mini dress for her Sexy In My Dress music video. (Instagram)

What is the price of Nora Fatehi's red dress?

Nora Fatehi's red-coloured mini dress from the shelves of clothing label House Of CB - a Bollywood celebrity favourite often spotted on Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and more stars. Nora's dress is called the Christiana Red Mini Dress. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹15,528 (GBP 149).

The price of the dress Nora Fatehi wore in Sexy In My Dress music video. (houseofcb.com)

N'ora Fatehi's red dress decoded

Nora's slip dress is perfect for the warmer days to live out your summer dreams. Cut from a lightweight georgette fabric in a bright red tone, her ensemble features flattering cups, a floaty hem, lining to add a structured look, noodle straps, mini length, and a figure-hugging fit accentuating her enviable frame.

You can wear the mini dress to romantic date nights, alfresco dining, garden parties, cocktails with the girls or vacays. Meanwhile, Nora chose gold jewellery, including bracelets, large hoop earrings, statement rings, and layered chains to accessorise the ensemble.

Lastly, she opted for bold black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, shimmering eye shadow, mauve lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring for the glam picks. Side-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to her look.

Fans praise Nora's look

After Nora shared the snippets of herself in the red ensemble, netizens showered her with compliments. One wrote, "Serving Miami mami vibes." A fan commented, "You rock always." Another remarked, "Changed the industry forever." A few others dropped heart and fire emoticons.