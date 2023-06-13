Nora Fatehi in backless dress steals the night and dances on Kajra Re with Abhishek Bachchan at an event: Watch

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi stepped out last night to attend an event in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of Nora started circulating on social media. Paparazzi and the star's fan pages dropped several snippets from the event, featuring Nora's stylish look in a backless black-coloured dress and her dancing with Abhishek Bachchan on the tunes of his song, Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Scroll ahead to see all the videos and Nora's sensational sartorial choice for the outing. Nora Fatehi arrives at an event in a backless black dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora Fatehi, in a backless dress, dances the night away

Nora Fatehi attended an event last night, dressed in a black backless dress. Videos of the star arriving at the event and dancing with Abhishek Bachchan started circulating on social media. The paparazzi videos show her arriving at the event venue and posing for the media persons standing outside. Meanwhile, the fan videos show her having a blast and dancing to Bollywood songs, including Kajra Re. Check out all the snippets from last night below.

Coming to Nora's night-out look, she wore a black slip-on dress featuring a plunging backless design extending to her hips, a cowl neckline, a thigh-high slit on the front, spaghetti straps, floor-length maxi hem length, and a figure-skimming silhouette highlighting her enviable frame.

Nora accessorised the night-out look with embellished hoop earrings, a sleek watch, black stilettos featuring killer high heels from Christian Louboutin, and a mini Christian Dior top handle bag in a hot pink shade.

Lastly, Nora chose mauve pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, subtle eye shadow, on-fleek brows, a dewy base, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. A centre-parted open and wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch.