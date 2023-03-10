Nora Fatehi turns up the heat in jaw-dropping silver sequin bralette and safety pin denim shorts

Nora Fatehi is well-known for her exceptional fashion sense and is always in the spotlight for her stylish fashion choices. She regularly shares snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile, which are highly anticipated by her fans. She effortlessly pulls off a wide range of outfits, from dazzling sequined gowns to stylish power suits paired with a casual twist, to stunning festive ensembles. Her fashion diaries are highly sought after, with every picture providing inspiration for fashion lovers.

Nora Fatehi caused a stir among her fans by sharing sizzling pictures of herself on social media. She was seen wearing a deep-neck bralette paired with high-waisted denim shorts, which created a bombshell style moment that set the internet ablaze. Her voguish look was widely admired by her fans, who showered her with praise. Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also read: Nora Fatehi’s monochrome co-ord set is winning the Internet for right reasons )

Nora Fatehi treated her fans to a stunning set of pictures on Instagram last Friday, accompanied by the caption "The face card never declines." Her followers flooded the comments section with compliments after seeing her smoking-hot appearance. For this look, the actor donned a gorgeous outfit from the renowned brand Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a deep V-neck bralette with silver detailing and paired it with high-waisted denim shorts featuring a safety pin design, which added a punk edge to her seductive appearance. She also wore a black netted bodysuit underneath, which perfectly complemented her look and added an extra touch of allure.

Nora Fatehi completed her stunning appearance by adding some accessories. She wore a heavy silver sequined choker necklace and layered it with another silver and black diamond-studded neckpiece. To balance out her heavy necklace look, she opted for minimal silver studs for her ears. The combination of her stylish accessories perfectly complemented her outfit, making her look even more glamorous.

Nora Fatehi look smoking hot in a silver sequin bralette and safety pic design denim shorts(Instagram/norafatehi )

Assisted by celebrity hair and make-up artist, Marianna Mukuchyan, Nora wore her tresses into a polished ponytail as she posed for the pictures. With minimal makeup, Nora looked stunning. She wore nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara to enhance her eyelashes, perfectly drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. The overall makeup look perfectly complemented her outfit and enhanced her natural beauty.

