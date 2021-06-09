Nora Fatehi flaunts Moroccan streetwear, mix of pop culture in bomb photoshoot

Flooding the Internet with her explosively joyful colour portraits, Nora Fatehi’s new bombastic photoshoot flaunting Moroccan street heritage with a mix of pop culture is responsible for setting the mercury soaring this summer. After Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Madonna, Nora turned muse for international photographer and contemporary artist Hassan Hajjaj and slew in eye-popping bespoke streetwear style of Morocco that is sure to hypnotise fashionistas.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood actor shared a slew of ravishing pictures as she played dress up and posed in vibrant textile backdrops with a winning innocence. Always game for experimenting, Nora channelled her glam avatar to serve varied mix-and-match looks and we are in awe.

One portrait featured her donning a full sleeves body-hugging top that came with a high-neck, black-base and contrasting red floral prints all over. The diva teamed it with a pair of green trousers sporting orange hand prints and text in blue.

Completing her look with a pair of red and black printed socks and a pair of glittery slip-ons, Nora accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and left her side-parted tresses open down her back. Wearing a dab of matte pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Nora amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Sticking to the same, makeup, hairstyle and accessories in the next photoshoot, Nora was featured making the most of her Moroccan roots in a black-base high-neck tee that came with full sleeves and sported green leafy prints all over. The dancer teamed it with a pair of monochromic checked trousers, a pair of bright yellow socks that was worn with a pair of black heels and completed her attire with a hat.

Keeping the fashion police on their toes, Nora was seen carrying off a full sleeves wine-coloured baggy jumpsuit that sported pink polka dots all over. Opting for the same hairstyle, makeup, accessories and black heels, Nora completed this look with a pair of hot pink socks and a contrasting dark green suave Nehru cap.

The last picture in the photoshoot features the sensational star turning the heat on in a satin red gown with thigh-high slits. Nora gushed in the caption, “Had an amazing time shooting with the renowned international photographer/artist @hassanhajjaj_larache Love his moroccan street heritage touch with a mix of pop culture vibes in all his work! (sic).”

Born in Morocco and raised in London, Hassan Hajjaj uses products and patterns from North Africa along with the graphic zing of the Moroccan flag for his outdoor shoots to reclaim representations of his home country. His photoshoot with Nora Fatehi is titled ‘Marrakech 2020’ after the luxurious city and the hybridization of his belonging to London and Marrakech.

