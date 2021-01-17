Nora Fatehi in majestic outfit gives kaftan dresses a royal twist on Dubai trip

Want to make a royal statement with your attire? Take style cues from Nora Fatehi. The Bharat actor's latest looks have been the epitome of elegance and nothing short of regal. For a recent event in Dubai, she had worn a bodycon dress flaunting her curves and we can't help but swoon over it and take notes.

Nora's outfit consisted of a beige bodycon dress that was connected to a sheer kaftan. The dress had golden button details in the centre leading to a front slit. The V-neck kaftan dress had gorgeous intricate golden embroidery making the outfit fit for a queen. The embroidery was present at the torso as well and that was not it.

A golden belt was also embroidered on the dress, which brought the whole look together. The kaftan even led to a stunning train which added pizzazz to the ensemble. Letting her impeccable outfit be the star of the night, Nora opted for minimal accessories and we second her decision. She was seen wearing only a pair of gold earrings with her outfit.

For her glam, the actor opted to go for a subtle smokey eye which she teamed with mascara-clad eyelashes, blushed cheeks, a stunning pink lipstick and lots of highlighter. To add the old Hollywood romantic vibe to her ensemble, Nora left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down and shared the images on her Instagram account.

During her Dubai visit, Nora's stylebook has been no less than breathtaking. Have a look at some other outfits that the actor wore during the trip:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the 2020 release Street Dancer 3D which also featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

