Nora Fatehi in 1 lakh silver gown exudes seductive elegance for new pics, we are in love

Nora Fatehi exudes seductive elegance in a silver patterned gown she wore for a photoshoot. The bodycon dress is worth ₹1 lakh.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:03 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Fashion icon and dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi rarely misses a chance to make an impression with her sartorial choices. She looks impeccable in every style statement - be it a red-carpet-ready gown or a traditional lehenga and suit set. Her recent look for attending an awards show is a testament to the same. The Dilbar Girl slipped into a silver embellished gown for the occasion and gave us the ultimate party look of the year.

Taking to Instagram, Nora shared several photos of herself wearing the metallic silver patterned dress. The star, exuding seductive elegance, left us feeling weak in the knees with her glamorous look. She captioned the post, "Toxic."

The dress is from the shelves of designer clothing label Toni Maticevski's latest Autumn/Winter 2021 collection and is called the Reconvene Gown. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled Nora's metallic look. Scroll ahead to find out how to include this ensemble in your collection and take styling tips from Nora.

See Nora's post here:

Nora's gown comes with a metallic tiled jersey fabric that complimented her enviable curves. It features a high neckline, gathered cut-away bodycon silhouette, long sleeves with subtle cut-out on the shoulder, and ruching throughout the ensemble to accentuate the enveloped form.

The gathered detail on the front, to accentuate the waist, cascaded down to form a stunning train. The dress's sensual appeal added to Nora's glamorous aesthetic. 

Nora Fatehi. 

The star accessorised her look with diamond drop earrings and a ring. Side-swept sleek open tresses, smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blush pink lip shade, and sharp contour rounded off her make-up.

Coming back to the silver dress, if you wish to purchase Nora's gown, we found out all the details for you. It is worth 1,22,931 (AUD 2,200).

Nora Fatehi's metallic silver dress.  (tonimaticevski.com)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and more.

