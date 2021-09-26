Nora Fatehi is nothing less than royalty in bralette and thigh-slit lehenga, all pics and videos

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi recently collaborated with ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to be a part of their first-ever fashion film Into the Light. The star took to Instagram recently to share BTS (behind the scenes) videos and pictures from the shoot. And to say that she looks like a dream would be an understatement.

The film, an ode to the decadence and passion of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, features Nora in a bespoke bralette and lehenga set teamed with a cape and a larger-than-life headpiece. Nora looked nothing less than royalty in her alluring couture set.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also took to Instagram to share their film, featuring Nora, and captioned it, "Enter The Dream. The night, like our hearts, is a young and wild thing. 'Into the Light - a film by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Joseph Radhik that celebrates couture-like never before."

Watch the pictures and videos here:

Nora Fatehi for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's fashion film.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's steamy look in white cut-out dress turns heads in Mumbai, all pics

Nora wore a half-sleeve sheer ivory bralette featuring a plunging neckline embellished with a patti border and a pearl adorned tassel set right in the middle of the blouse. The bralette also came decorated with chikankari, sequinned gota patti and mirror work.

The 29-year-old actor wore the bralette with a modern-meets-ethnic skirt featuring a risqué thigh-high leg-baring slit. The lehenga was intricately designed with chikankari, mirror and sequinned patterns.

Nora completed the ensemble with a sheer embellished dupatta draped on her shoulders like a cape. She glammed up the look with embellished peep-toe pumps, a vintage stone-adorned choker necklace and matching earrings.

Nora tied her tresses in a side-parted and slightly tousled low bun. Metallic nude pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, glowing skin, and sharp contour completed Nora's glam.

What do you think of this avant-garde fashion moment?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON