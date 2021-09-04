Nora Fatehi in bodycon top and shorts with blazer serves a boss lady gone sexy look

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi's closet is full of inspiration for those who do not shy away from experimenting with different silhouettes and eclectic choices. From printed kaftans to bespoke floor-sweeping gowns, the star's style journey never disappoints. Her latest photoshoot in a boss lady gone sexy look is proof.

Nora took to Instagram on Friday evening to share pictures of herself serving glam moments in a chic outfit. She posted the snippets from the photoshoot with the caption, "I'm ready to do what I do...Baby, what you wanna do? Shoot your shot 'cause I'm bulletproof."

The outfit Nora chose for her shoot is from the shelves of designer luxe label Rocky Star. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi styled Nora, and Marce Pedrozo and Savleen Kaur Manchanda did her hair and make-up.

Nora wore a bodycon black bodysuit with a turtleneck for the pictures. She teamed the top with a pair of matching black short shorts and sheer black stockings.

To give the chic outfit a boss lady twist, Nora wore it with a powder blue blazer. It featured notch lapels, faux front pockets, and dual-toned buttons.

A pair of textured black leather heeled boots and leather opera gloves elevated her ensemble. The diva accessorised her voguish avatar with a chunky gold choker necklace, rings and matching hoop earrings. Her accessories are from Misho Designs.

Nora left her long luscious locks open in a side parting with the attire. She chose sleek winged liner, mascara-laden lashes, blush pink lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, subtle shimmery eye shadow and beaming highlighter to round off her glam.

The Dilbar Girl's outfit is an apt pick for a late-night dinner date or for enjoying a glass of wine with your girlfriends on a balmy summer evening. Her outfit will make you stand out from the crowd, so definitely take cues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and more.

