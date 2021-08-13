Nora Fatehi in 3 lakh ivory anarkali set looks like royalty as she promotes Bhuj

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi has been busy promoting her film Bhuj: The Pride of India, which releases today on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and several other actors. Recently, the cast, including Nora, visited the sets of the Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. For the occasion, Nora wore a traditional gold and ivory anarkali and looked like royalty.

Nora did a photoshoot in the anarkali suit set before arriving on the sets of the TV show. She even shared the pictures from the shoot with the caption, "We shot this outside…Almost died from the heat posing."

The Dilbar Girl wore a anarkali paired with sheer silk chikankari dupatta and churidar pants by designer Tarun Tahiliani for the occasion. Her ensemble featured intricate embroidered chikankari pattern, and she styled it with vintage jewels.

Nora's ivory georgette anarkali featured long sleeves, gold lace embroidery and a bodice-styled front replete with gold thread-work and sequins. The sleeves of the anarkali and chikankari embroidery were adorned with oyster-coloured embellishments.

The star teamed the anarkali with stretch silk churidar pants and ivory dupatta replete with floral chikankari embroidery.

If you are keen on adding Nora's anarkali set to your wedding-wear closet, we have the price details for you. It is available for ₹3,69,900.

Nora Fatehi's Tarun Tahiliani anarkali set (taruntahiliani.com)

A vintage green, gold and white necklace with matching earrings and rings accessorised Nora's traditional look.

Open side-parted luscious locks, smoky eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, dewy skin accentuated with beaming highlighter, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and sharp contour completed her glam.

Nora's film Bhuj: The Pride of India is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar today, August 13.

