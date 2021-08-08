Nora Fatehi is beyond beautiful in green chikankari anarkali set worth 1 lakh

Traditional chikankari looks will never go out of fashion, and Nora Fatehi's latest look proves the same. The actor took to Instagram recently to share the chic and elegant suit she wore for an event in Mumbai. The diva made heads turn with her ethnic attire and looked beyond beautiful. In case you wish to steal it, we have found all the details for you.

Nora Fatehi posted an Instagram reel of herself wearing a sage green embroidered anarkali set. She chose a remix of the viral song Talking To The Moon for her clip, where she twirled and revealed her entire ensemble.

Nora's chikankari suit set is from the designer-wear brand, specialising in couture chikankari and kaamdani look, Anjul Bhandari. Nora's recent ethnic looks in the regal jaal saree embellished with Japanese pearls and the blush pink chikankari suit are also from the same label.

The shimmer georgette sage green anarkali, with a revealing back, featured sheer sleeves with embroidered brocade patti on the cuffs and brocade hem. Nora teamed the kurta with a chikankari dupatta replete with intricate white highlights detailed with pearl and sequins.

Nora teamed the anarkali with churidaar that came in the same sage green hue and pointed silver stilettos. She accessorised her look with gold pearl drop earrings and rings.

The Bhuj: The Pride of India actor left her locks open in a side parting, and chose sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, and beaming highlighter to glam it up.

Nora's royal look can be yours but at a price that will surely burn a large hole in your pocket. The expensive anarkali set is available on the designer's website and is worth ₹1,25,000.

The sage green anarkali suit. (anjulbhandari.in)

Chikankari embroidery can elevate any traditional look and make heads turn with its regal allure. This bespoke embroidery style screams elegance and royalty. Moreover, it is a perfect look for any season and even gets the nod from several Bollywood divas. So, if you are looking for an ensemble for this festive season, chikankari is the way to go.

