Nora Fatehi in pink sequin saree and bralette will make your heart skip a beat

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi may have made a name for herself in the film industry with her swoon-worthy dance moves. However, one cannot ignore her sartorial journey also. The Bhuj: The Pride of India star never fails to experiment with silhouettes, be it a saree or red carpet-ready gown or printed co-ords, while also serving her fans with head-turning fashion moments. And now, her latest look in a bubblegum pink saree will make your heart skip a beat.

Nora took to Instagram recently to share a picture of herself from a photoshoot for which she draped herself in a bespoke embellished saree. She shared the image with the caption, "Oops, my heart went," with several emoticons.

Nora's saree is from the shelves of a designer brand called Akanksha Gajria label. Her jewels are from Ayana Silver Jewellery and RishiRich Jewels. Scroll down to see her entire look and how she styled it.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi in jaw-dropping tie-dye bodycon glove dress leaves fans swooning

Nora's stylist Maneka Harisinghani also posted several pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram. The photos are from Dance Deewane 3 sets, where Nora is currently appearing as a judge with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

Nora's ensemble combines the celebrity-approved trend of sequinned sarees with the flirty bubblegum pink colour. Sequin sarees are the fad this festive season, and Nora's look should definitely be on your radar.

The saree was replete with sequin work and featured a pretty sheen on it. Nora wore the six yards with a strappy bralette-styled blouse adorned with embellishments in the same pink hue and had a plunging neckline.

Nora accessorised her look with minimal jewels that included a pair of tiny ear studs, matching rings and strappy silver embellished pumps. She left her wild curly locks open in a side parting that added to the sexy charm of her traditional ensemble.

To glam up her six yards, Nora chose dewy skin with beaming highlighter, glossy pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes, sharp contour, and blushed cheeks.

What do you think of Nora's sequinned saree?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter