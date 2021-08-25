Nora Fatehi glams up her co-ord check crop top and pants set with bold red lips, see pics

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi's love for prints shines through her vast collection of eclectic pieces in her wardrobe. The actor loves to embrace quirky patterns, be it on the red carpet or at an event. Her latest photoshoot wearing a check print co-ord outfit is also serving an iconic fashion moment for her fans, and we love it too.

Nora took the internet by storm recently after she shared pictures from a stunning photoshoot on Instagram. She posted the photos with the caption, "You was talkin' shit in the beginning...Back when I was feelin' more forgivin'...I know it piss you off to see me wining."

The Dilbar Girl channelled her inner boss vibes not only in the lyrics but also for the shoot. She wore a co-ord check printed ensemble from the label, Valenti. Her stilettos are from Ego, jewellery from Misho Designs and earrings from Givenchy. Read on to know how she styled the outfit.

Nora wore a black and white check printed top for the photoshoot. The sleeveless top featured a scooped neckline, cropped hem that flaunted her enviable curves, and knit details. She wore the blouse with high-waisted straight fit pants in a similar check pattern.

The Bhuj: The Pride of India actor coordinated her pants with a check printed jacket adorned with gold patterned buttons, button-up cuffs, and billowy sleeves. She wore the tailored piece with an open front and looked absolutely glam.

Nora accessorised her ensemble with gold jewels. She chose a layered gold choker necklace, statement rings, and patterned hoop earrings.

Nora glammed things up by leaving her wild and luscious locks open, in a side parting, and styling them in well-defined curls. Bold red lip shade, subtle nude shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, sharp contour, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and defined eyebrows completed the make-up. She completed the ensemble with strappy black pumps.

Check prints have always been a glamorous choice for Bollywood stars, who have embraced this print for almost all occasions. If you want to make a statement at the next party you attend, we recommend wearing your check co-ords with bold red lips and minimal jewels just like Nora.

