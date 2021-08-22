Nora Fatehi in a sexy yellow figure-hugging dress poses for sun-kissed shoot in Toronto

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi has been creating waves with her performance in the latest release Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Apart from her movie roles and impeccable dance moves, the star is also known for her head-turning fashion choices. Her latest look in a bright yellow bodycon dress is proof.

Nora took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures of herself looking exceptionally glam. The photos are from Toronto, where the actor is currently holidaying right now. She posed by the bay in a yellow sleeveless dress for the stunning shoot.

Nora captioned her post, "How did I finesse all of this shit from Jane and Finch...I was runnin' through the 6 with my woes." Read on to know all about her glamorous outfit and how she styled it.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi looks majestic flaunting her hourglass frame in embellished gown

The Dilbar Girl chose a yellow sleeveless figure-hugging dress for her sun-kissed photoshoot by the Toronto bay.

The ensemble featured a scooped neckline, strappy sleeves, a risqué thigh-high back slit, and a knee-length hem. The ribbed outfit hugged Nora's curves perfectly and accentuated her frame.

The 29-year-old diva wore the bright yellow ensemble with strappy Christian Louboutin heels. The stilettos featured contrasting blue straps and a matching yellow sole.

Nora also carried an expensive bright red Hermès Birkin top handle bag. She tied her locks in a sleek side-parted ponytail to complete her chic and sexy look.

Nora accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings, and for glam, she chose nude pink glossy lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in the recently released war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON