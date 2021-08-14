Nora Fatehi looks majestic as she flaunts her hourglass frame in embellished gown, see pics

Bhuj: The Pride of India star Nora Fatehi rarely disappoints when it comes to fashion. The Dilbar Girl has made a mark with her impeccable dance skills and glamorous sartorial choices in the few years she has been a part of the film industry. From gowns to luxurious kaftans to sexy co-ord outfits, Nora has worn it all. Her latest majestic look in a shimmery bodycon attire is also creating a storm on social media.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram recently to share several pictures of herself from a glamorous photoshoot wearing a bodycon ensemble. She wore the dress for her appearance on the reality TV show Dance Deewane.

The bespoke gown is from the label Yas Couture House of Fashion. The actor, whose latest film Bhuj: The Pride of India was released on August 13, shared the pictures with the caption, "See you don burst my eye glass. You don scatter my plans." Take a look at the post:

Nora slipped into a dark copper brown full-sleeved floor-sweeping gown for the shoot. The dress features a sheer panel on the neckline and a calf-length slit on the back. Intricate embellishment in gold, bronze and brown shades was done all over and elevated the shimmer factor.

The figure-sculpting fit of Nora's gown defined her enviable hourglass frame. It almost acted as a second skin. Her dress is a perfect pick for your best friend's wedding festivities, so don't forget to take some cues.

A cape adorned in similar embellishments, attached to the back of the dress, added a layer of magnificence to Nora's bomb look. She teamed her ensemble with black strappy pumps, gold statement rings and vintage ear studs.

Nora left her luscious locks open in a side parting with her goddess-like look. She rounded it all off with dewy skin accentuated with beaming highlighter, metallic nude lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara to define her lashes, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Nora will be seen in the recently released war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Ammy Virk.

