Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi looks majestic as she flaunts her hourglass frame in embellished gown, see pics
Nora Fatehi looks majestic as she flaunts her hourglass frame in embellished gown, see pics(Instagram/@norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi looks majestic as she flaunts her hourglass frame in embellished gown, see pics(Instagram/@norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi looks majestic as she flaunts her hourglass frame in embellished gown, see pics

  • Bhuj: The Pride of India actor Nora Fatehi looks majestic as she flaunts her hourglass frame in a stunning dark copper brown embellished gown. Read on to know all the details. 
READ FULL STORY
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:26 AM IST

Bhuj: The Pride of India star Nora Fatehi rarely disappoints when it comes to fashion. The Dilbar Girl has made a mark with her impeccable dance skills and glamorous sartorial choices in the few years she has been a part of the film industry. From gowns to luxurious kaftans to sexy co-ord outfits, Nora has worn it all. Her latest majestic look in a shimmery bodycon attire is also creating a storm on social media.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram recently to share several pictures of herself from a glamorous photoshoot wearing a bodycon ensemble. She wore the dress for her appearance on the reality TV show Dance Deewane.

The bespoke gown is from the label Yas Couture House of Fashion. The actor, whose latest film Bhuj: The Pride of India was released on August 13, shared the pictures with the caption, "See you don burst my eye glass. You don scatter my plans." Take a look at the post:

+

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi is epitome of royalty in beige chikankari saree, bold red lips

Nora slipped into a dark copper brown full-sleeved floor-sweeping gown for the shoot. The dress features a sheer panel on the neckline and a calf-length slit on the back. Intricate embellishment in gold, bronze and brown shades was done all over and elevated the shimmer factor.

The figure-sculpting fit of Nora's gown defined her enviable hourglass frame. It almost acted as a second skin. Her dress is a perfect pick for your best friend's wedding festivities, so don't forget to take some cues.

+

A cape adorned in similar embellishments, attached to the back of the dress, added a layer of magnificence to Nora's bomb look. She teamed her ensemble with black strappy pumps, gold statement rings and vintage ear studs.

Nora left her luscious locks open in a side parting with her goddess-like look. She rounded it all off with dewy skin accentuated with beaming highlighter, metallic nude lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara to define her lashes, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Nora will be seen in the recently released war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Ammy Virk.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi bhuj: the pride of india bhuj bhuj: pride of india + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.