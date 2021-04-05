Nora Fatehi paints the town red in bodycon dress with bag worth 3 lakh

If you are looking for inspiration to achieve a swoon-worthy dress collection, you should head over to Nora Fatehi's social media. The actor has a dress for every event. Be it a normal day out, a red carpet event or even a shoot, the actor knows how to slay in one and make it work perfectly for the occasion. Nora was recently snapped in Mumbai proving our point when she painted the town red in a beautiful dress.

The actor was spotted outside Mukesh Chhabra's office in Versova, Mumbai. For the meeting, she wore a beautiful red bodycon dress. Her knee-length number featured a deep neck and looked fabulous on the Bharat actor. Nora opted for a simple pair of stud earrings for the day and chose to not go for any other accessories.

She styled the outfit with a pair of black heels teamed with a matching top handle bag and a black face mask. For her day glam, Nora kept it minimal and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, a subtle eyeliner with a little bit of highlighter. To complete the ensemble, the 28-year-old left her side-parted slightly wavy hair down and we are a fan of this look.

Nora Fatehi in stunning red dress (Varinder Chawla)

If the fashionista in you also adored the bag that Nora was carrying, we have some news for you. It is from the shelves of the couture brand Louis Vuitton and is worth ₹3,15,514.

Nora Fatehi's bag is worth ₹3 lakh (louisvuitton.com)

Not long ago, Nora wore another impeccable gown by Georges Chakra at the Filmfare awards and gave an iconic red-carpet look. Check it out:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently working on her next film Bhuj: The Pride of India in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. She will also be making a special appearance in John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.

