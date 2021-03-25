Nora Fatehi pairs 1.5 lakh bag with modern chic blazer and pants, see pics

Modern chic looks that are perfect for office wear and partying the night away have become Nora Fatehi's forte. The actor has been nailing such looks for a long time now and we are taking notes. Every time she shares new pictures from a photo shoot on her Instagram, they go viral and give her fans new looks to bookmark.

Her recent outfit is also quite similar. The snippets from new photo shoot show the Bharat actor wearing a bright tangerine coloured blazer jacket sans-shirt. The double-breasted jacket was adorned with golden buttons. She teamed it with a pair of golden heavily sequinned pair of pants and we love this bright combination. To accessorise her look, Nora opted for a pair of gold earrings complimenting the buttons on the blazer.

She also carried a black leather shoulder bag which she teamed with a pair of black heels from the shelves of the couture brand Yves Saint Laurent. Letting her attire be the highlight, Nora completed the look with her signature subtle glam which included a light pink eyeshadow, mascara-clad eyelashes, matching blush with a nude matte lipstick and lots of highlighter. Adding a romantic vibe to the outfit, she left her wavy long lustrous hair down and shared the images with the caption, "You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so (yeah)... (sic)."

Coming back to Nora's accessories, the stunning leather bag that the actor is carrying is also from the brand Yves Saint Laurent and is worth ₹1,48,865 (USD 2050).

The bag is worth ₹1.5 lakh (ysl.com)

Check out some of the other looks of Nora that are chic enough to nail the boardroom aesthetic along with party vibe:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will soon be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India sharing screen space with Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. She will also make an appearance in the John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2.

