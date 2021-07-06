Nora Fatehi pairs sexy neon yellow bodycon dress with 3 lakh bag for shoot

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi may have made a name for herself in the industry with her bomb dance moves, but her sartorial choices also need an honourable mention. Recently, Nora sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing a picture of herself wearing a simply chic neon yellow midi dress.

Nora shared the post with the caption, “Excuse me honey, but nobody’s in my lane.” The photo was clicked by contemporary artist Hassan Hajjaj. In the photo, Nora wore a spaghetti-strapped bodycon midi dress.

Nora's ensemble featured a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves impeccably. The square neckline, the barely-there straps and the ribbed texture of the dress added a sexy charm to her look and made it a perfect summer party look.

Nora wore the bodycon midi with clear white peep-toe pumps, large gold hoop earrings and a Chanel Mini Flap Bag with Top Handle. The bag is worth ₹3,63,152 (3,520 GBP). She tied her locks in a sleek side-parted ponytail that took things up a notch.

The Chanel Mini Flap Bag with Top Handle. (chanel.com)

For glam, Nora opted for dewy skin, on-fleek eyebrows, her signature nude pink lipstick, a hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle eye shadow and beaming highlighter on the face. We love the minimal vibe she opted for her glam and accessories.

Nora, in the past, has wowed us all with her flawless style statements, be it on the red carpet or her off-duty look. From bodycon dresses to glorious kaftan gowns to quirky printed ensembles, Nora knows how to make heads turn. And she did the same with this latest look in the neon yellow dress.

On the professional front, Nora will be seen next in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

