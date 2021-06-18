Nora Fatehi’s new bikini video leaves Varun Dhawan in splits. Watch here

Nora Fatehi shared a video of herself wearing a bikini. However, the catch was that she wore it over a baggy outfit. She posted the funny clip on Instagram, leaving not only her fans, but also her colleagues from the film industry in splits.

The video started with a voiceover, “Show yourself in baggy clothes and then in a bikini.” Nora Fatehi stood in front of the camera wearing an oversized fleece jacket. For the second part, she wore a black string bikini with white piping, but over what she was already wearing. “Showing myself in a bikini,” she wrote in her caption.

Varun Dhawan dropped a laughing emoji on the post, while Rhea Kapoor commented, “Girlllllllll.” Television presenter Eisha Acton wrote, “Was not expecting that ffs.”

Fans also reacted to Nora’s video. “You still look perfect, my queen,” one commented. “Lmao. Queen you nailed it,” another wrote. “So cute and funny at the same time,” a third said.





Nora participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, before she shot to fame with songs such as Dilbar, Kamariya and O Saki Saki. She has acted in films such as Bharat and Batla House.

Also read: Anushka Sharma enjoys tea and scones in England while watching cricket, Dhanashree Verma calls her ‘genuine’

Nora will be seen next in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, she is currently seen as one of the judges on Dance Deewane, alongside Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Earlier this year, Nora talked to YouTuber Anas Bukhash about her struggle when she first came to India. She reminisced about the ‘bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience’ that she went through and said that casting directors would call her in for auditions, and give her lines in Hindi, only to make fun of her. “They would start laughing together, high-fiving each other,” she said, thinking to herself, “How f****g dare you, wait till I leave. Don’t do it in front of my face.”