Anushka Sharma enjoys tea and scones in England while watching cricket, Dhanashree Verma calls her ‘genuine’

Anushka Sharma has been documenting her trip to Southampton on social media, much to the delight of fans. On Thursday night, she took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her meal, as she watched a game of Test cricket. “Tea and scones on a rainy English summer day,” she wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma showered praise on Anushka Sharma during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. On being asked to say something about Anushka, Dhanashree shared a boomerang video of them with their husbands, Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal, and wrote, “Extremely sweet, warm and a genuine person.” She added a flower and heart emoji.

Dhanashree also answered a question about Virat. “Great sense of humour. It’s always a great time with him,” she wrote.

Anushka Sharma on Instagram Stories.

Dhanashree Verma on Instagram Stories.





Currently, Virat and Anushka are in England, where the Indian cricket team will play against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The match will take place today in Southampton’s Ageas Bowl.

Earlier this month, as Virat and Anushka arrived in Southampton, she shared a picture with a view of the Ageas Bowl behind her. “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium,” her Instagram post was captioned.

Anushka has been giving fans a glimpse of the ‘English summer’ as well as her workout sessions. On Thursday, she posted black-and-white pictures of herself and wrote, “A ‘take random photos and think of a quirky caption’ kind of post.”

Also read | Raj Nidimoru says another actor was originally cast as Chellam sir in The Family Man 2: ‘It just wasn’t working out’

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, in January. After her birth, the couple has requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of their daughter.

Last month, Virat said that he and Anushka have taken a joint decision to keep Vamika away from the public eye. “No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he said, responding to a fan who asked to see pictures of her.