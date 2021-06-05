Anushka Sharma drops happy pic from London, says Virat Kohli is exempted from 'don’t bring work home' rule

Anushka Sharma shared a new picture from Southampton, England, on Saturday. The actor has accompanied her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli to England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand. The World Test Championship (WTC) final will take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

In the picture, Anushka was seen posing from her room which is close to the cricket stadium. The couple is currently under a mandatory quarantine at a hotel. Anushka shared the picture with the caption, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium."

On Wednesday, Anushka was photographed making her way to the airport with Virat and their daughter Vamika. In the pictures, Anushka held Vamika close to her in a grey baby carrier. Both Anushka and Virat were spotted with their masks on.

The Zero actor and her daughter have been accompanying Virat on various tours. Earlier this year, the trio was spotted together at the Pune airport, where the Indian cricket team was playing a few matches against England. Anushka and Vamika then accompanied Virat during the recent season of IPL. The couple posed with numerous Royal Challengers Bangalore team members.

Anushka was last seen in the movie Zero, which released in 2018. Although the actor has been on a hiatus since, she has turned producer and backed a few projects, including Bulbbul, Paatal Lok and Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut project Qala. She was seen on the sets of a shoot earlier this year. The actor had confirmed she would resume work soon and ensure a system was in place at home.

She had told a leading daily, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

