Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma drops happy pic from London, says Virat Kohli is exempted from 'don’t bring work home' rule
Anushka Sharma is currently in the UK, accompanying Virat Kohli for the World Test Championship Finals.
Anushka Sharma is currently in the UK, accompanying Virat Kohli for the World Test Championship Finals.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma drops happy pic from London, says Virat Kohli is exempted from 'don’t bring work home' rule

Anushka Sharma shared a new photo on Instagram on Saturday. She was seen posing next to a cricket stadium in London.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 02:40 PM IST

Anushka Sharma shared a new picture from Southampton, England, on Saturday. The actor has accompanied her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli to England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand. The World Test Championship (WTC) final will take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

In the picture, Anushka was seen posing from her room which is close to the cricket stadium. The couple is currently under a mandatory quarantine at a hotel. Anushka shared the picture with the caption, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium."

On Wednesday, Anushka was photographed making her way to the airport with Virat and their daughter Vamika. In the pictures, Anushka held Vamika close to her in a grey baby carrier. Both Anushka and Virat were spotted with their masks on.

The Zero actor and her daughter have been accompanying Virat on various tours. Earlier this year, the trio was spotted together at the Pune airport, where the Indian cricket team was playing a few matches against England. Anushka and Vamika then accompanied Virat during the recent season of IPL. The couple posed with numerous Royal Challengers Bangalore team members.

Also read: Anushka Sharma interrupts Virat Kohli’s chat with fans: ‘Where have you kept my headphones?’

Anushka was last seen in the movie Zero, which released in 2018. Although the actor has been on a hiatus since, she has turned producer and backed a few projects, including Bulbbul, Paatal Lok and Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut project Qala. She was seen on the sets of a shoot earlier this year. The actor had confirmed she would resume work soon and ensure a system was in place at home.

She had told a leading daily, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma anushka virat virat kohli + 1 more

Related Stories

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby girl on Instagram.
bollywood

Anushka-Virat along with Vamika seen at Mumbai airport travelling to England

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Vamika. They flew to England.
READ FULL STORY
Karan Johar called Anushka Sharma ‘desh ki bahu’ as she came on India’s Got Talent in 2018.
Karan Johar called Anushka Sharma ‘desh ki bahu’ as she came on India’s Got Talent in 2018.
bollywood

When Karan teased Anushka about her ‘cricket joke’, called her ‘desh ki bahu’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 23, 2021 09:23 PM IST
  • During her appearance on India’s Got Talent 8 in 2018, Karan Johar teased Anushka Sharma for making a ‘cricket joke’ and called her ‘desh ki bahu’. Watch the throwback video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.