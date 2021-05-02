Anushka Sharma says she, Virat Kohli will 'do their bit' for Covid-19 relief; reveals why she didn't celebrate birthday

Actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday released a video on Instagram to thank fans for the birthday wishes she had received. She also said why she did not celebrate her birthday. Anushka turned 33 on Saturday.

In the video, Anushka said: "Hi guys, I hope you all are safe. I just want to say a 'Big Thank You' for all the lovely birthday wishes. It truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone, to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis."





She also hinted that Virat Kohli and she were planning something. "Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together, guys please stay safe and take care of yourselves."

On Saturday, friends and colleagues of the actor took to social media to wish her on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of Anushka, wishing her a happy birthday. Sonam Kapoor dug out a throwback photo with Anushka and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her Instagram. Calling her a "trailblazer", Sonam wrote, "Happy Happy birthday, you trailblazer. May every day start with a "clean slate" and be filled with only laughter, love and joy."

Jacqueline Fernandez also wished Anushka on her Instagram story with a throwback picture and along with it, she wrote "Love you @anushkasharma." Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi also wished her on the occasion.

Anushka and Virat were blessed with a baby girl named Vamika in January this year.

The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbul.

(With inputs from ANI)