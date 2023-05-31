Nora Fatehi radiates elegance in a magnificent royal blue gown, embracing 50's fashion with flair. All pics inside

Nora Fatehi, the immensely talented actress and mesmerising dancer, continues to leave her fans spellbound with her relentless dedication and remarkable achievements. Recently, she set the internet ablaze with her stunning presence in a breathtaking ball gown. Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from her show in Dubai, Nora exuded glamour and radiance like never before. The embellished ensemble she adorned accentuated her allure, captivating everyone who laid eyes on her. Whether it's glitzy parties or promotional events, Nora effortlessly steals the spotlight with her impeccable fashion choices and undeniable charm. Her latest appearance once again reaffirms her status as a true style icon. Keep on reading to know more about her look. (Also read: Hotness alert! Nora Fatehi raises the temperature in sizzling red latex gown at IIFA Rocks 2023. All pics inside )

Nora Fatehi Turns Heads in Exquisite Royal Blue Gown

Nora Fatehi pleasantly surprised her fans on Tuesday by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Backstage madness with a 50’s touch." The actress served as the muse for renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, donning an exquisite ball gown for her glamorous look. Her post rapidly gained immense popularity on social media, accumulating over 400k likes and numerous comments from adoring fans, showering her with praises and compliments. Let us pause for a moment to appreciate the breathtaking beauty captured in her stunning photographs.

Nora's magnificent royal blue gown showcased a sleeveless design, a plunging neckline, and intricate silver embroidery on the bust and torso. The cinched waistline beautifully accentuated her figure, while the pleated flared bottom with a flowing train added a touch of modern-day princess charm. To complete her elegant ensemble, she accessorised with black gloves, dazzling diamond rings adorning her fingers, and oversized pearl stud earrings that added an extra dose of glamour.

With the assistance of celebrity makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, Nora transformed into a vision of beauty. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, lots of highlighters, a dewy base and a shade of nude lipstick. Assisted by hair artist Amit Thakur, Nora embraced a delightful 90s-inspired hairstyle. Her tresses were styled in a chic high bun, exuding elegance and sophistication. The addition of curly hair framing her face added a touch of softness and femininity to the overall look.

