Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nora Fatehi's white co-ord set is the perfect blend of casual and formal wear

Nora Fatehi's white co-ord set is the perfect blend of casual and formal wear

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 27, 2023 02:04 PM IST

In a white co-ord set and matching stilettos, Nora aced the look while giving us major fashion inspo.

Nora Fatehi knows how to blend formal and casual fashion perfectly. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, is known for her sense of sartorial fashion. The actor keeps slaring snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us glimpses of her formal looks in power suits, to decking up in sequined gowns, Nora can do it all. The actor keeps topping the fashion game with pictures from her fashion diaries on a regular basis. Nora's sequined ensembles are our absolute favourite. From bold gowns to co-ord sets, Nora keeps giving us major fashion inspo.

Nora Fatehi's white co-ord set is the perfect blend of casual and formal wear(Instagram/@norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi's white co-ord set is the perfect blend of casual and formal wear(Instagram/@norafatehi)

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi raises hotness quotient in an embellished gown

Nora, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself posing in front of the camera like a diva. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Balmain and picked a perfect ensemble for going to office, and also for dropping by a weekend party. The actor decked up in a white co-ord set featuring a cropped top with a plunging neckline, full sleeves and golden buttons lining the torso. She further teamed it with a pencil skirt featuring similar golden buttons. The ensemble hugged her shape and showcased her hourglass figure perfectly. "Its keeping my foot on their necks season.. stay blessed,” Nora captioned her pictures. Take a look.

In no time, Nora's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to her pictures, rapper Badshah commented, "No cap." Nora further accessorised her look for the day in matching white stilettos and black and golden ear studs. Styled by fashion stylist Gehna Dholakia, Nora wore her tresses slicked into a ponytail with fringes styled on her forehead. The actor, assisted by makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, back kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

Topics
nora fatehi fashion goal fashion + 1 more
nora fatehi fashion goal fashion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out