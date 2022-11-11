Nora Fatehi serves a gorgeous date-night look in black satin top, leather pants and boots, we love it: See pics, video

Dancer and actor Nora Fatehi was among a host of celebrities who attended the screening of Rocket Gang in Mumbai. Apart from Nora, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Sonu Sood, and Vaani Kapoor made an appearance at the movie event. For the occasion, all the stars chose casual-chic fits. However, Nora's glamorous avatar won hearts online. She chose a black satin top, leather pants and high-heeled boots, and served a perfect date-night look.

Nora Fatehi's gorgeous all-black date night ensemble

On Thursday night, Nora Fatehi attended the screening event of Bosco Martis's directorial, Rocket Gang. The paparazzi clicked Nora arriving at the event in an all-black outfit, and soon, the star's pictures and videos started circulating on social media. Her top and leather pants set are perfect for a date night with your girlfriends or partner. So, don't forget to take some styling tips from the star. While Nora chose minimal styling for the ensemble, you can elevate the outfit with a messy bun, a choker necklace, smoky eyes and bold red lips. Check out the snippets from the screening below. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi in co-ord jacket, shorts and crop top shows how to slay comfy-chic airport look: See pics and video)

Nora Fatehi serves the perfect date night look in all-black ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Nora's satin black top features spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline flaunting her décolletage, and a figure-skimming fitting. The star teamed it with black leather pants featuring a high-rise waistline, a matching leather bow belt, side pockets, straight leg fitting, and an ankle-length hem. Lastly, she tucked the blouse inside the pants to give a classy vibe to her look.

Nora accessorised the all-black ensemble with black and beige printed pointed heeled boots, a black top handle bag, several rings, and gold hoop earrings. In the end, Nora chose side-parted open wavy tresses, silver eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, darkened brows and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Rocket Gang released in cinemas today. It stars Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta.